Fire Erupts at Veg Gulati Restaurant in Delhi's Pandara Road Market

A fire broke out early Wednesday morning at the Veg Gulati restaurant located in Delhi’s Pandara Road market, initially mistaken for the nearby famous Gulati restaurant. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident, which saw the blaze starting around 2:48 am.

The fire began in the sitting area of Veg Gulati and quickly spread to the first floor, prompting the deployment of four fire tenders. Firefighters swiftly brought the flames under control within an hour, although some furniture and other items were damaged in the process.

Authorities suspect that a short circuit may have sparked the fire, and an investigation is currently underway to ascertain the exact cause.

The incident, occurring just a few shops away from the well-known Gulati restaurant, has drawn attention due to its location in a bustling area known for its popular dining spots.