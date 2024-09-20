Fire Erupts During Ganesh Visarjan in Nagpur, Injuring Seven Women

A significant fire erupted during the Ganesh visarjan in Umred, a town in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, on Thursday night

According to witnesses, a member of a local mandal was setting off firecrackers amidst the large gathering of devotees for the immersion ceremony. This unexpected display led to a stampede-like situation, causing panic among the crowd.

Medical Response and Current Conditions

The injured women were swiftly transported to a nearby hospital for treatment. Officials reported that the condition of four women remains critical as medical teams work diligently to provide care. The incident has raised concerns about safety measures during public celebrations.