The regional and district fire officers in Ernakulam have been suspended pending an investigation. The Kerala Fire and Rescue Services Director-General has issued a circular forbidding rescue training programmes for political and religious organisations. According to the circular, providing such training by any department or personnel will be regarded as a dereliction of duty, and action will be taken against them

Two fire safety personnel were suspended and three were transferred for providing firefighting training to the “Popular Front of India” rescue and relief squad.

It further states that the training by fire officials at a recent programme organised by an extremist organisation was taken seriously, and hence the circular was issued.

This follows the submission to the government of a report by state fire and safety commissioner B. Sandhya detailing breaches on the part of fire and rescue employees.

B. Sandhya requested a report from officials shortly after the March 30 incident of fire force officers providing fire fighting and first aid training to the PFI rescue and relief team in Aluva, Ernakulam district.

Kerala Fire & Rescue Service gave training to the members of the radical Islamic outfit, Popular Front of India. PFI and SDPI are involved in several terrorist activities. “The Pinarayi Vijayan government is giving a red carpet for these Jihadi forces,” Surendran tweeted and tagged union home minister Amit Shah.