While the people of Andhra have woken up to the tragic news of fire mishap in a Covid-19 facility in Vijayawada, the preliminary report suggests a short circuit due to the negligence of the private entity. It will now be worth observing if CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government takes a stringent action against the hotel which housed the accident.

A major fire which according to initial reports broke out during the early hours of Sunday has killed 11 inmates at a Covid Care Centre in Andhra Pradesh’s Vijayawada.

Swarna Palace, a well known hotel which was converted into a Covid Care Centre a private hospital called the Ramesh hospital was the venue of this unfortunate disaster.

The Chief Minister of the state, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has not only taken stock of the situation but also ordered a detailed enquiry into the incident apart from instructing officials to do the needful to ensure the well being of every person involved.

According to the police, a call reporting the fire was received at 5..09 am post which a team including fire and rescue were rushed to the spot and a rescue operation was launched. The teams reached the spot within 5 minutes, by 5.14 am according to the police and concluded the rescue operation by 5.45 am.

Over 20 people have been rescued. The source of the fire or the reason for it all is yet to be determined, say the officials.

According to sources, the private establishment misinformed the government about the number of people staying at the centre. While the establishment claimed that the centre was housing only 5 people, at least 20-25 people have been identified already.

The question now remains, if the investigation hints at further negligence of the management of the private hospital running the centre which eventually led to the accident, will the government take action against the private entity? Fortunately, the officials have confirmed that the fire is now under control.

Speaking about the incident after visiting the spot, Minister Vellampalli Srinivas said , “The fire has been doused. We have already launched a detailed probe. Presently the priority is to take care of everyone’s safety. Nobody will be spared, those responsible will be acted against.”

