Samajwadi Party leader Firoz Khan's Gandhi Jayanti video goes viral: A nostalgic Firoz Khan said, "Bapu, where did you go after freeing India from the rule of British Raj...you have orphaned us."

Samajwadi Party leader Firoz Khan’s Gandhi Jayanti video goes viral: This video of Samajwadi Party (SP) leaders offering tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of his 150th birth anniversary in Uttar Pradesh’s Sambhal district could be India’s official entry to Oscars for a nomination for Best Foreign Language Film of the year if it were a movie. Firoz Khan, Zila Adhyaksh (district president), Samajwadi Party, Sambhal, could have bagged the Academy Award for Best Actor while the person, who is standing next to him in the video, had won the award for Best Actor in Supporting Role. No doubt.

Had Gandhi been alive today, he would have cursed himself a thousand times after watching this video. The video of SP’s Gandhi Jayanti celebrations has gone viral on social media and netizens are wondering if it was their love and affection for Bapu or true acting to gain public sympathy. But one thing is After watching the video one can understand that Firoz Khan and his aides are magnificent actors who are caught in the wrong profession — politics.

The drama unfolded like this: A group of SP workers led by Firoz Khan reached Fawara Chowk and garlanded the statue of the Father of the Nation on Wednesday. After offering flowers at the Gandhi statue, Khan became nostalgic and so were his followers. Bursting into tears, Khan said, “Where did you (Bapu) go after making the country independent? You (Bapu) have orphaned us”.

India's official entry to Oscars should have been this pic.twitter.com/aDbuTsaVXK — Rahul Roushan (@rahulroushan) October 2, 2019

It was the same Firoz Khan who had worn a groom’s ‘sehra’ to dodge Uttar Pradesh Police which has imposed section 144 in Rampur. Firoz Khan came to Rampur to extend support towards senior party leader Azam Khan against whom multiple FIRs was lodged.

Samajwadi Party leader from Sambhal,Firoz Khan wore a groom's 'sehra' to dodge Police which has imposed section 144 in Rampur. Firoz Khan had come to Rampur to extend support towards senior party leader Azam Khan against whom multiple FIRs have been lodged. (13.9.19) pic.twitter.com/21THkDaPGI — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) September 14, 2019

While both the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are fighting the legacy over Mahatma Gandhi, the SP has put the issue a notch above the rest. On Wednesday, the Congress used Gandhi Jayanti to attack the BJP and said the saffron party, that respects Nathuram Godse, can’t understand the Mahatma’s ideals of truth and sacrifice. While Rahul Gandhi led a march to Rajghat, Congress chief Sonia Gandhi addressed party workers there and Priyanka Gandhi led a roadshow in UP’s Lucknow.

On the other hand, Prime Minister Narendra Modi accompanied by senior party leaders and workers visited Rajghat and offered prayers in the morning. BJP says Mahatama Gandhi is the Father of the Nation and he not confined to any political party – particularly the Congress that Gandhi wished to disband after India got independence from the British. The part also alleged the Gandhi family uses Mahatma as a brand to score political brownie points.

