The first engine-less indigenous train, which has been code-named as Train 18, is ready for trial run and it is likely to be commissioned by the Indian Railways in January 2019 as part of the Make in India initiative. The state-of-the-art train has been developed by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, and is likely to replace the Shatabdi Express on the 707 km route between Delhi and Bhopal.

The world-class train is being manufactured in Chennai, using 80 percent indigenous components. A total of Rs 100 crore has been spent to to conceptualise, design and manufacture the first train set in 18 months, a report said. The sixteen-coach train has been built for a quick intra-day travel on Shatabdi Express routes in the country.

According to the the ICF, the train is equipped with automatic doors, vacuum toilets, WiFi and will operate at 160 km per hour while it can attain a maximum speed of 220 km per hour. The new train also sports 360 degree rotatable seats imported seats from France, talk-back facility to the driver, disabled-friendly toilets and space for baby care.

