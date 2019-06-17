The first session of the 17th Lok Sabha will be held from June 17 to July 26. The session will begin with the oath-taking ceremony of new members, the election of the Speaker of house and the motion of thanks on the President's address. President Ram Nath Kovind will address the joint parliamentary session on June 20.

The first session of parliament post-2019 Lok Sabha elections will commence from today. The session will witness the introduction of several key bills along with the union budget to be presented by the government. The budget will be presented on July 5 by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. Just before the beginning of the LokSabha session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to the opposition parties to seek their support in running the house smoothly and efficiently.

The government will seek support from the opposition in getting some crucial bills passed ahead of this session. Among the bills to be introduced likely in this session is the triple talaq bill, which will make the practice of instant talaq a punishable offense. The bill has been a subject of conflict between the government and opposition.

Earlier after the all-party meet with opposition leaders, Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted that all leaders have agreed to the smooth functioning of the house and thanked the leaders for their valuable suggestions. He described the meet with opposition parties as ‘fruitful’.

We had a fruitful all-party meeting today, the first one after the election results and before the start of the Monsoon Session. Thankful to the leaders for their valuable suggestions. We all agreed on the smooth running of Parliament so that we can fulfil people’s aspirations. pic.twitter.com/WhERafppKr — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 16, 2019

The opposition after its stinging defeat in the national elections has not yet set its house in order. Congress has yet again been disqualified from claiming the post of the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha as they don’t have the required minimum number. Mallikarjun Kharge, Congress party’s leader in the last Lok Sabha, has himself lost the election and this time, Rahul Gandhi is expected to take up that role in parliament.

