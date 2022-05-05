From May 4 to May 13, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) will begin the first phase of the demolition effort in various districts of south Delhi. In this regard, letters have been sent to the DCPs in the south and southeast.

Letters have been submitted to the south and southeast DCPs, according to Rajpal Singh, a BJP councillor and the central zone head of the SDMC. He also told Times Now that encroachers don’t need to be notified because they already know they’re on government territory. SDMC discovered multiple illegal encroachments in the region last month.

According to Rajpal Singh, a BJP councillor and the central zone chairman of the SDMC, letters have been sent to the DCPs in the south and southeast requesting adequate police troops.

Encroachers are aware that they are infringing on government territory, thus there is no need to give them notice, according to Singh.

The demolition campaign will take place in the following areas:

May 4 MB road

May 5 Kalindi Kunj

May 6 Sri Niwaspuri

May 9 Shaheen Bagh, Jasola main road

May 10 New Friends Colony, Gurudwara Road

May 11 Lodhi colony, Meharchand market

May 13 Khadda colony

Meanwhile, on Wednesday, the SDMC conducted an anti-encroachment drive in Tughlakabad’s Karni Singh Shooting Range region.