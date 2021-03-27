The first phase of Assembly elections began today at 7 a.m. in Assam and Bengal. Polling is taking place in 47 seats in Assam and in 30 seats in Bengal. Over 1.54 crore people are expected to vote in the first phases of polls in Assam and Bengal, and, decide the fate of key candidates of national and regional parties.
In West Bengal, the political rumble has been going on between the ruling TMC and the central government for months. Both the parties will contest to outdo each other in the assembly elections. While in Assam, the BJP is facing the grand alliance or the Congress-led ‘mahajot’ to retain its power. In the 2016 WB elections, The Trinamool Congress had won 26 out of 30 seats. In Assam, the BJP had delivered a similar performance having won 35 out of the 47 seats. The polling booth in both the states shall be opened till 6 p.m, it has been extended for an hour because of the protocol being followed due to the covid-19 pandemic. A voter turnout of 7.5 per cent was recorded and Bengal registered 5 per cent in the same duration.
Here are some significant key points of the ongoing elections :
(i) Five districts of West Bengal- Jhagram, Purulia, Banura, West Medinipur and East Medinipur, with a voter count of over 73 Lakhs will vote in around 10,200 booths during the first phase of Bengal 2021 elections. In Assam, around 81 lakh voters are about to cast their votes across the upper Assam area and parts of Central Assam with over 11,000 polling booths and around 2,000 auxiliary booths that are being set up in the state.
(ii) Out of the 30 seats in Bengal, BJP is going to contest with 29 and one seat has been given to the AJSU- All India Jharkhand Students Union. The Trinamool Congress is also going to contest on 29 seats and one seat has been allotted to support an independent candidate for contesting. The congress is likely to run third and has been delivering moderate election performances and is contesting on just 5 seats. Congress’s alliance partner, the left-led parties will contest the majority out of which the CPM will fight with 18 seats and CPI with 4.
(iii) In Assam, the BJP will be contesting 39 out of the 47 seats and its alliance party AGP- Ason Gana Parishad will contest on 10 seats. The two parties will go smooth in what is said to be an amicable and friendly contest. The Congress has its grand alliance formed in Assam and will contest on 43 seats, in which one each is for the Rashtriya Janata Dal, the AIDUF, the CPIML and the AGM. The third option for the voters in the state would be Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP), which was started last year by the Assam Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad and All Assam Students Union.
(iv) The results of the Bengal and Assam elections along with that of Puducherry, Kerala and Tamil Nadu will be declared on May 2nd.
Live Updates
Voter turnout stands at 71.62% in Assam and 77.99% in West Bengal till 5 pm
The Election Commission has recorded the voter turnout to be 71.62% in Assam and 77.99% in West Bengal till 5 pm in the first phase of Assembly Elections 2021
71.62% and 77.99% voter turnout recorded till 5 pm, in the first phase of polling in Assam and West Bengal Assembly elections, respectively: Election Commission of India. pic.twitter.com/ph1BWtMXMV— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
Mamata Audiotape seeking help from a Nandigram BJP leader goes viral, Shishir Bajoria comments
BJP leader Shishir Bajoria says that WB Chief Minister has realised that TMC is going to lose the elections, the leader played the audiotape of Mamata Banarjee where she is seeking help from a BJP Nandigram district VIce-President
In the audiotape that I played now, state CM is seeking help from a BJP (Nandigram) district vice-president and requesting him to return to TMC. This shows that she has realised that TMC is losing the election: Shishir Bajoria, BJP. #WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/Qc06ycsKb6— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
Voter turnout stands at 62.36% in Assam and 70.01% in West Bengal
The Election Commission in India has recorded a voter turnout of 62.36% in Assam and 70.01% in West Bengal till 4 pm in the first phase of Assembly Elections 2021.
62.36% and 70.17% voter turnout recorded till 4 pm, in the first phase of polling in Assam and West Bengal Assembly elections, respectively: Election Commission of India.— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
Union Minister & BJP leader Giriraj Singh critcises CM Mamata Banarjee, says CM has turned into a face of terror
Union Minister and BJP leader Giriraj Singh lashed out at CM Mamata Banarjee following an attack on Soumendu Adhikari. the minister says that the West Bengal Chief Minister is following North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's style and has become a face of terror
Attack (on Soumendu Adhikari's car) shows Mamata Banerjee's frustration. She is following North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's style. She can't see her opponents alive and has turned into a face of terror. She will surely leave on May 2: Union Minister & BJP leader Giriraj Singh pic.twitter.com/Rt191RWQXl— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
''Elections are underway here and the PM goes to Bangladesh to lecture on Bengal'' says CM Mamata Banarjee
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee lashed out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, says that PM Modi's Bangladesh visit is a violation of the poll code.
#WATCH | In '19 LS polls when a Bangladeshi actor attended our rally, BJP spoke to Bangladesh govt&cancelled his visa.... When polls are underway here, you (PM) go to Bangladesh to seek votes from one section of ppl, why shouldn't your Visa be cancelled?We'll complain to EC:WB CM pic.twitter.com/CQfeUDgZ0y— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
BJP delegation met EC following attack on BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari's brother Soumendu Adhikari
A delegation of BJP leaders met EC following an attack on Soumendu Adhikari, brother of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari. this assembly election has recorded fewer instances of violence and even 10% of such cases will be avoided in the second phase of elections. Gen Secy of BJP said EC round-up of anti-social elements.
WB: BJP delegation met EC following attack on BJP leader & Suvendu Adhikari's brother, Soumendu Adhikari— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
1st election in 6 years with fewer instances of rigging & violence. To avoid even 10% of such cases in 2nd phase, we demanded EC round-up anti-social elements: BJP Gen Secy pic.twitter.com/DCnNtukI0o
''Will take the help of more central forces at polling booths'' says Sisir Adikari
Sisir Adhikari, father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari says that they will take the help of more central forces at polling booths ahead of the 2nd phase of assembly elections which is on 1st April.
We will take the help of more Central forces at polling booths from now only ahead of second phase of elections: Sisir Adhikari, father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari.— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
Pollings to be held in Nandigram in the second phase of#WestBengalElections on April 1. pic.twitter.com/q30RpPfA4X
Sisir Adikari, father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari casts his vote in Contai
West Bengal polls have recorded a voter turnout of 54.90% till 2 pm in the first phase of Assembly Elections. Sisir Adhikari, father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari casts his vote at a polling booth in Contai, West Bengal.
Sisir Adhikari, father of BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari, casts his vote at a polling booth in Contai, in the first phase of #WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/5P1gPLQsUQ— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
Voter turnout stands at 45.24% in Assam and 54.90% in Bengal in the first phase of Assembly Elections
The Election Commission of India has recorded a voter turnout of 45.24% in Assam and 54.90 % in West Bengal till 2 pm in the first phase of Assembly Elections.
45.24% and 54.90% voter turnout recorded till 2 pm, in the first phase of polling in Assam and West Bengal Assembly elections, respectively: Election Commission of India.— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
Assam Congress President Ripun Bora casts his vote in Gohpur
Assam has recorded a voter turnout of 37.06 percent till 1 pm. Ripun Bora, the Congress President of Assam casts his vote at a polling booth in Gohpur in the first phase of Assam Assembly Elections 2021
Assam Congress President Ripun Bora casts his vote at a polling booth in Gohpur. #AssamAssemblyElections2021 pic.twitter.com/cM2bfgjPV4— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
Incidents of violence and protest marks first phase of Bengal polls
Incidents of violence were reported from Paschim Medinipur, where some BJP supporters allegedly destroyed the registration desks. till 1 pm the voter turnout stands at 40.73% in West Bengal.
#BreakingNews BJP supporters allegedly destroyed the registration desk in Paschim Medinipur. pic.twitter.com/jqJVSDJKKm— NewsX (@NewsX) March 27, 2021
37.06% voter turnout in Assam, 40.73 in WB in the first phase of Assembly elections
The Election Commission of India has recorded a voter turnout of 37.06 % in Assam and 47.73% in West Bengal till 1 pm, in the first phase of polling in both the states respectively.
37.06% and 40.73% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm, in the first phase of polling in Assam and West Bengal Assembly elections, respectively: Election Commission of India.— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
TMC leaders met Chief Electoral Officer in Kolkata
TMC leader Sudip Bandhopadhyay along with the other ministers of the party met Chief Electoral Officer in Kolkata. the leader said that BJP had submitted a memorandum requesting to change the system regarding the appointment of booth agents. he asserted that this new system is not acceptable to the party members.
A delegation of TMC leaders met Chief Electoral Officer in Kolkata.— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
Sudip Bandyopadhyay says,"BJP had submitted a memorandum requesting to change the system of appointing booth agents wherein he must be a voter of the concerned booth&allow anybody at any booth"
#WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/Ozhb1jgzsW
BJP Leader Soumendu Adhikari says his vehicle was attacked by TMC Block President
BJP leader Soumendu Adhikari accusesbTMC Block President Ram Govind Ds of attacking his vehicle in Contai. he also says that Ram Nath's wife poll rigging was underway at three polling booths and the arrival of the BJP leader created a problem for them
Under the leadership of TMC block president Ram Govind Das and his wife poll rigging was underway at three polling booths. My arrival here created problem for them to continue with their mischiefs so they attacked my car and thrashed my driver: Soumendu Adhikari, BJP leader. pic.twitter.com/KpfelNmB0T— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
Soumendu Adhikari's vehicle attacked in Contai, says Dibyendu Adhikari
The first phase of West Bengal polls is underway. Dibyendu Adhikari, TMC leader and brother of Soumendu Adhikari says that his brother's vehicle was attacked in Contai. although no injury has been recorded and the police have been informed about the incident.
I got to know that vehicle (of Soumendu Adhikari) was attacked in Contai with help of TMC block president Ram Govind Das. Soumendu isn't injured. Driver was beaten up. I've informed Police Observer: Dibyendu Adhikari, TMC leader & brother of Soumendu Adhikari#WestBengalPolls pic.twitter.com/IDL4Wc6fKz— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh casts his vote at Jhargram, Assam
The voting for Assam Assembly elections 2021 is underway. Dilip Ghosh, BJP President of West Bengal casts his vote at the Jhargram polling booth in Assam.
West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh casts his vote at a polling booth in Jhargram in the first phase of state assembly elections. pic.twitter.com/bAL4RulEMy— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
BJP West Bengal President Dilip Ghosh comments on TMC allegations
TMC has written to the Election Commission and has alleged poll riggings in the state elections, BJP west BEngal President Dilip Ghosh stated that TMC knows it is going to lose the elections and hence making these complaints.
TMC knows that it is losing & that's why it is saying all this. For such complaints, TMC should go to the Election Commission. TMC & Mamata Banerjee are under pressure and that is why they are saying such things: BJP West Bengal Pres Dilip Ghosh on TMC alleging rigging of polls pic.twitter.com/81XvGsEl76— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal says that he aims s to make BJP govt. in the state
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal has asserted that BJP and its allies' party work on the ground while parties like Congress and TMC can only be seen in media. He further said that he aims to form BJP government in the state again.
Congress & other parties are only seen in the media but BJP & its allies are the ones on the ground. People of Assam now know that CAA-NRC will not affect them. My aim is to make the BJP government in the State again: Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal pic.twitter.com/fFGSjz5qgB— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
Congress leader Rockybul Hussain casts his vote in Amoni
Congress's Rockybul Hussain casts his vote at Amoni polling booth in Assam, he has also been fielded as a Congress candidate from the Samaguri constituency of Assam
Assam: Congress' Rockybul Hussain casts vote at polling booth in Amoni.— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
Rockybul Hussain has been fielded as Congress candidate from Samaguri constituency. pic.twitter.com/oRcqXGFaiz
TMC leader Derek O Brien writes to Election Commission of India
TMC's Derek O Brien writes to the Election Commission of India raising question on discrepancy. he said that the voter count has reduced which further raises concerns over the genuineness of data by EC
TMC's Derek O'Brien writes to EC— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
"Voter turnout for ACs Kanthi Dakshin (216)&Kanthi Uttar (213) at 9:13am was 18.47%&18.95% respectively, 4 mins later at 9:17am voter turnout reduced to 10.60%&9:40%. Such discrepancy raises question on genuineness of data issued by EC,"he states
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi casts his vote in Jorhat, Assam
Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi casts his vote at the Jorhat polling booth in Assam. he said that it's a very emotional moment for him and further expressed his faith that people are going to vote for the party that guarantees their future.
It's a very emotional moment for me as it's the first time after many yrs that I'm coming to a polling station without my parents. Confident that people are going to vote out politics of lies & deceit & voting for politics that guarantees that their future is bright: Gaurav Gogoi pic.twitter.com/1ybYHGSEn0— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
Assam CM Sarbanand Sonowal casts his vote in Dibrugarh, says will get more than 100 seats
The first phase of polling has begun in Assam. with voters in 47 out of 126 constituencies exercising their franchise, Assam CM also casts his vote. he asserted that his party will get more than 100 seats.
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal casts his vote a polling centre in Dibrugarh— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
"We will get more than 100 seats," CM says pic.twitter.com/nHpEdNpVss
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal offers prayers at Boga Baba Mazaar
As elections are underway in poll-bound constituencies of Assam, Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal offered prayers at Boga Baba Mazaar at Dibrugarh. He said that he prayed for peace for all and victory for Bharatiya Janata Party.
Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal offers prayers at Boga Baba Mazaar at Dibrugarh— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
"I prayed for peace for all and victory for Bharatiya Janata Party," says CM pic.twitter.com/swtxtNfy6A
BJP delegation to meet WB CEO at 2pm today
BJP delegation led by party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya will go to meet CEO West Bengal attoday at 2 p.m. A delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs will also go to meet West Bengal CEO today at 12 noon to "raise some serious concerns".
Kolkata: Bharatiya Janata Party delegation led by party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya to meet CEO West Bengal at 2pm, today— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
BJP cadre Lal Mohan Soren's body found hanging, BJP accused TMC
As Bengal goes into its first phase of polls, the body of BJP cadre Lal Mohan was found hanging at the Salboni area of the Midnapore district. Union Minister Babul Supriyo has accused TMC of Lal Mohan's murder.
#BreakingNews | A body of BJP cadre Lal Mohan Soren was found hanging at the Salboni area of the Midnapore district. This comes as the state undergoes phase 1 of polling. Union Minister Babul Supriyo has alleged that TMC is responsible for the murder. pic.twitter.com/b7DWYpYfAL— NewsX (@NewsX) March 27, 2021
TMC MPs to meet West Bengal CEO to raise "serious concerns"
As the first phase of Assembly elections is currently underway, a delegation of Trinamool Congress MPs will go to meet West Bengal CEO today at 12 noon to "raise some serious concerns".
Kolkata: A delegation of TMC MPs to meet West Bengal CEO today at 12 noon to "raise some serious concerns", as voting for the first phase of State Assembly elections is underway— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
PM Modi urges voters to exercise their franchise in record numbers
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday tweeted that he requests the voters of Assam and West Bengal to exercise their franchise in record numbers. Polling is taking place in 47 seats in Assam and in 30 seats in Bengal in the first phase of Assembly elections.
Today, Phase 1 of the West Bengal Assembly elections begin. I would request all those who are voters in the seats polling today to exercise their franchise in record numbers.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2021
8.84% & 7.72% voter turnout recorded till 9 am, in first phase of polling in Assam & WB respectively: EC
As per the Election Commission of India, 8.84% and 7.72% voter turnout was recorded till 9 am, in the first phase of polling in Assam and West Bengal Assembly elections, respectively.
8.84% and 7.72% voter turnout recorded till 9 am, in the first phase of polling in Assam and West Bengal Assembly elections, respectively: Election Commission of India— ANI (@ANI) March 27, 2021
(Visuals from a polling centre in Patashpur, East Midnapore District, West Bengal) pic.twitter.com/mi51MHElor