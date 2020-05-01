Special train was deployed on Friday to carry 1,200 migrants from Telangana to Jharkhand. This has been the first train for migrants in the lockdown.

The government of India on Friday started a special train to transport migrants stranded by the lockdown from Telangana to Jharkhand. The train left Telangana at 4:30 am and carried 1,200 people from Lingampally to Jharkhand’s Hatia district. All passengers were screened for COVID-19 symptoms before their boarding. The train had 24 coaches, which has the capacity of 72 people in a compartment, carried only 54 people following social distancing guidelines.

Railway ministry official said that the government allowed for only one special train. Other trains might get planned only after the directions of the state government of the origin and destination state and Ministry of Railways. Telangana minister Srinivas Yadav said that there are a total of 15 lakh migrants so it was not safe to send them by buses to cover 500 and 1000 km in this hot weather.

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren said that just like students, migrant workers from the state are also important. Moreover, there are also reports that a special train will also run from Kerala to Odisha and will depart at 6 pm after following all the rules of social distancing and getting disinfected.

According to reports, the ministry of railways held a meeting till late Thursday focussing on the run of special trains after approval from the ministry of home affairs. There is a possibility that similar more trains from South to East and West to East might also run. These trains will be long-distance single stop and will be non-air conditioned.

