Five Arrested for Firing in the Air Following Quarrel Outside Satya Niketan Cafe in Delhi

Five men have been apprehended by Delhi police for allegedly firing shots into the air outside a café in Satya Niketan, south-west Delhi, on Sunday night. The incident occurred after a dispute arose between the café owner and a customer over seating arrangements.

Deputy Police Commissioner Rohit Meena confirmed that the suspects—identified as Ahmed, Aurangzeb, Atul, Javed, and Adil—are all residents of Jahangirpuri. Initial reports suggest that the altercation began when the café owner, Rohit, requested a customer not to sit at a glass table, leading to a heated argument.

According to sources familiar with the case, Javed has a history of criminal activities, with six registered cases against him. The police have also confiscated illegal firearms and a Thar SUV that the accused were using.

The police control room received an emergency call at 8:48 PM reporting the firing incident. Upon arrival, officers were informed by Karan, an employee at the café, that a group of men had arrived for dinner around 8:30 PM. When one of the men was asked not to sit at the glass table, a dispute erupted. The situation escalated further when additional men joined the fray, leading to a physical altercation. During the chaos, one of the men fired a weapon into the air outside the café.

The initial investigation indicates that the group had traveled from Jahangirpuri to celebrate a birthday, which eventually led to the violent incident.

