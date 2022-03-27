On Saturday, the CBI filed an FIR in the case under the charges of armed rioting. According to sources, one accused named in the FIR is a TMC leader while the other accused are supporters of the party.

Five accused have been arrested in the Birbhum violence incident, police said on Saturday.

The CBI investigation in the case is being led by the Kolkata unit of the agency. Another team from Delhi consisting of forensic experts joined the probe on Saturday. CBI DIG Akhilesh Singh on Saturday visited the burnt house of one of the victims – Sona Sheikh – in Bagtui village. The probe is being monitored by a Joint Director-level officer of the agency. Earlier in the day, CBI IG Bharat Lal Meena visited the crime scene in Birbhum district.

Eight live bombs, three firearms were recovered from Jagaddal, Bijpur, and Bhatpara areas in a drive conducted to seize arms and ammunition, added the police. Following the Birbhum violence incident, a drive to seize arms and ammunition have been started in different parts of the state.

The carnage in Birbhum reportedly started after a local TMC leader Bhadu Sheikh’s murder. Eight people, six women and two children were burnt alive after the alleged perpetrators set several houses on fire.