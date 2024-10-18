Five More Arrested In Connection With Baba Siddique Murder Case

Five more individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, bringing the total to nine. The arrests followed raids in Panvel and Karjat, Raigad district.

In a major breakthrough in the investigation of NCP leader Baba Siddique’s murder, five additional individuals were arrested on Friday, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to nine.

A Mumbai police official confirmed that the arrests were made following coordinated raids in Panvel and Karjat, located in the neighboring Raigad district.

Crime Branch Raids Lead To Multiple Arrests

According to the police, the Crime Branch conducted raids based on specific intelligence, leading to the arrest of these five individuals. These suspects were allegedly involved in both the planning and execution of the murder plot.

The official also mentioned that those arrested were connected to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is being linked to the actual assassination of Baba Siddique.

“The total number of arrests in the case now stands at nine. Further investigations are ongoing,” the police official said, indicating that the authorities are actively probing the involvement of more individuals in this high-profile case.

Baba Siddique’s Assassination

Baba Siddique, a former Congress leader who later joined the NCP, was attacked and severely injured in a shooting on October 12 near his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra. Despite being rushed to Lilavati Hospital, Siddique succumbed to his injuries, triggering a widespread investigation into the motive and parties involved.

Four individuals were arrested earlier in the case, including two of the alleged shooters who were apprehended by police and bystanders at the crime scene. The latest arrests add further momentum to the ongoing investigation, as authorities work to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy and the roles played by each of the accused.

