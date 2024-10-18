Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Friday, October 18, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman
Advertisement

Five More Arrested In Connection With Baba Siddique Murder Case

Five more individuals have been arrested in connection with the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique, bringing the total to nine. The arrests followed raids in Panvel and Karjat, Raigad district.

Five More Arrested In Connection With Baba Siddique Murder Case

In a major breakthrough in the investigation of NCP leader Baba Siddique’s murder, five additional individuals were arrested on Friday, bringing the total number of arrests in the case to nine.

A Mumbai police official confirmed that the arrests were made following coordinated raids in Panvel and Karjat, located in the neighboring Raigad district.

Crime Branch Raids Lead To Multiple Arrests

According to the police, the Crime Branch conducted raids based on specific intelligence, leading to the arrest of these five individuals. These suspects were allegedly involved in both the planning and execution of the murder plot.

The official also mentioned that those arrested were connected to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang, which is being linked to the actual assassination of Baba Siddique.

“The total number of arrests in the case now stands at nine. Further investigations are ongoing,” the police official said, indicating that the authorities are actively probing the involvement of more individuals in this high-profile case.

Baba Siddique’s Assassination

Baba Siddique, a former Congress leader who later joined the NCP, was attacked and severely injured in a shooting on October 12 near his son Zeeshan Siddique’s office in Nirmal Nagar, Bandra. Despite being rushed to Lilavati Hospital, Siddique succumbed to his injuries, triggering a widespread investigation into the motive and parties involved.

Four individuals were arrested earlier in the case, including two of the alleged shooters who were apprehended by police and bystanders at the crime scene. The latest arrests add further momentum to the ongoing investigation, as authorities work to uncover the full extent of the conspiracy and the roles played by each of the accused.

MUST READ | Mohan Bhagwat To Attend RSS Meet In Mathura From Saturday

Filed under

Baba Siddique Murder Case lawrence bishnoi gang mumbai police national news
Advertisement

Also Read

Preception Of Hindi Language In Tamil Nadu Is Changing: Governor RN Ravi

Preception Of Hindi Language In Tamil Nadu Is Changing: Governor RN Ravi

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

‘Another Conspiracy Fails’ – AAP Celebrates Bail Grant For Satyendar Jain

‘Another Conspiracy Fails’ – AAP Celebrates Bail Grant For Satyendar Jain

Heroic Police Dog Helps Recover ₹1.07 Crore Stolen From Farmer’s House In Gujarat

Heroic Police Dog Helps Recover ₹1.07 Crore Stolen From Farmer’s House In Gujarat

Delhi High Court Rejects Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda’s Plea To Stay Conviction In Coal Scam Case

Delhi High Court Rejects Former Jharkhand CM Madhu Koda’s Plea To Stay Conviction In Coal...

Entertainment

Disney Reveals ‘Prince Charming’ Film With Acclaimed Director Paul King At The Helm!

Disney Reveals ‘Prince Charming’ Film With Acclaimed Director Paul King At The Helm!

What Role Will Josh Brolin Play In Edgar Wright’s The Running Man?

What Role Will Josh Brolin Play In Edgar Wright’s The Running Man?

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitarist Jake E Lee Reveals He Was Shot Three Times: Tired, But I Feel Very Lucky

Ozzy Osbourne’s Guitarist Jake E Lee Reveals He Was Shot Three Times: Tired, But I

Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’: Is It a Remake of the 1994 French Classic?

Sujoy Ghosh’s ‘King’: Is It a Remake of the 1994 French Classic?

Baahubali 3 in the Works? Producer Hints at New Installment in Iconic Franchise

Baahubali 3 in the Works? Producer Hints at New Installment in Iconic Franchise

Advertisement

Lifestyle

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Back By Popular Demand: McDonald’s Brings Back The McRib

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

Strict Rules, High Rents: The House-Hunting Gauntlet For Gen Z In Metro Cities

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

How Can Ghee Help You Enjoy Guilt-Free Munchies This Diwali?

Why Is Trichy’s Ucchi Pillaiyar Temple a Must-Visit for Pilgrims?

Why Is Trichy’s Ucchi Pillaiyar Temple a Must-Visit for Pilgrims?

Warning ! Fake Potatoes Being Sold In Market, Check Updates

Warning ! Fake Potatoes Being Sold In Market, Check Updates

Advertisement
mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox