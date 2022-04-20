Five accused in the Jahangirpuri violence were slapped with the stringent National Security Act (NSA) on Tuesday. According to an official cited by news agency ANI, NSA has been imposed against Ansar, Salim, Imam Sheikh alias Sonu, Dilshad and Ahir. The action came a day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah instructed Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana to ensure strict action over the clashes.

On Monday, Delhi police Police recovered a “sophisticated” pistol from the 28-year-old accused arrested for opening fire during the communal clashes in Jahangirpuri on Hanuman Jayanti. A case under section 25 of the Arms Act has been registered against the accused, Sonu alias Imam alias Yunus.

The Delhi Police has already refuted claims of saffron flags being installed atop mosques to provoke the Muslim community. Delhi Police Commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Monday informed in a press briefing that 14 teams of police are investigating the Jahangirpuri violence case. The police have so far arrested 23 individuals and apprehended 2 minors in connection with the violence.