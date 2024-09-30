Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Monday, September 30, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Five-Year-Old Boy Gang-Raped in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh; Disturbing Video Shared Online

A five-year-old boy was allegedly gang-raped in a shocking incident in Hapur district, Uttar Pradesh, on September 19.

Five-Year-Old Boy Gang-Raped in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh; Disturbing Video Shared Online
A five-year-old boy was allegedly gang-raped in a shocking incident in Hapur district, Uttar Pradesh, on September 19. The case has raised serious concerns about child safety and the effectiveness of law enforcement in the region.

What happened?

The horrific event came to light on September 26 when the boy’s health deteriorated significantly. Upon questioning, he revealed the details of the assault to his family. According to the complaint filed by the child’s grandfather, two men, identified as Arsh and Junaid, lured the boy from his home and took him to a nearby farm where they assaulted him. Disturbingly, two goat herders, Rizwan and Alfez, who were present at the scene, recorded the incident and subsequently shared it online.

Family Confrontation and Threats

After learning about the assault, the boy’s family confronted the accused at their residence. However, they were met with hostility; the accused allegedly abused and threatened them with violence if they pursued legal action. The family’s ordeal did not end there; they reported that they were threatened with death if they continued to seek justice for their son.

Legal Action Taken

Following the family’s complaint, a First Information Report (FIR) was lodged against the suspects under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (Indian Penal Code), including sections related to kidnapping and criminal intimidation. Additionally, charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act were also filed due to the aggravated nature of the assault.Inspector Vijay Kumar from Hapur Police stated, “The boy’s family has made serious allegations against four individuals. A case has been registered based on the complaint. Teams have been formed to arrest the accused, and they will be apprehended soon.” As of now, all four suspects remain at large, prompting police to intensify their search efforts.

Community Impact

This incident is part of a troubling trend in Uttar Pradesh, where multiple cases of sexual violence against minors have emerged recently. Local authorities are now under scrutiny regarding their ability to protect vulnerable populations and ensure justice for victims.The community is left grappling with fear and outrage over such brutal acts against children. Police are also investigating whether there were any prior disputes between the families involved that may have contributed to this tragic event.As investigations continue, many are calling for stricter measures to prevent such heinous crimes and protect children in vulnerable situations.

Filed under

Five-Year-Old Boy gang rape Hapur Uttar Pradesh video

Also Read

Protests Erupt in India Following Death of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

Protests Erupt in India Following Death of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

Where Was Hassan Nasrallah’s Body Discovered?

Where Was Hassan Nasrallah’s Body Discovered?

J&K Elections Phase 3: Key Candidates, Constituencies, and Demographics

J&K Elections Phase 3: Key Candidates, Constituencies, and Demographics

Rahul Gandhi’s Public Rally in Ambala: Launches New Welfare Schemes

Rahul Gandhi’s Public Rally in Ambala: Launches New Welfare Schemes

2-Year-Old Dies After Airbag Deploys in Car Accident

2-Year-Old Dies After Airbag Deploys in Car Accident

Entertainment

BTS Star Suga Fined $11,500 for Drunk Driving Incident

BTS Star Suga Fined $11,500 for Drunk Driving Incident

Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88

Kris Kristofferson: Hollywood Actor, Country Music Star Dies At 88

IIFA 2024: Hema Malini Reflects On Timeless Memories Of Sholay | NewsX Exclusive

IIFA 2024: Hema Malini Reflects On Timeless Memories Of Sholay | NewsX Exclusive

John Ashton: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor Dies At 76

John Ashton: ‘Beverly Hills Cop’ Actor Dies At 76

Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Prabhu Deva On Breaking Down Language Barriers In Indian Cinema| NEWSX EXCLUSIVE

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox