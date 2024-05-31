“Flight Attendant Detained In Kerala After Detection Of Nearly 1kg Gold Hidden in Rectum”

Surabhi Khatun, an Air India Express cabin crew member, native to Kolkata was arrested at Kannur International Airport, Kerala, on suspicion of gold smuggling. The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) revealed that Khatun tried to smuggle around 960 grams worth of gold through her rectum.

This incident took place on May 28, Tuesday followed by the arrival of flight IX 714 from Muscat. The air hostess for the Air India Express flight hid 960 grams of gold in her rectum.

After necessary interrogation, followed by completion of formalities the gold was seized by the DRI. The 26-year-old was produced by the jurisdictional magistrate and was ordered a 14-day imprisonment in the prison.

DRI has interrogated several other crew members to look for more suspects involved in smuggling activities. “We confirm that an incident is being investigated by customs authorities at Kannur airport involving an employee. We are cooperating with the investigative authorities,” an Air India Express spokesperson said.

Previously…

In March 2023, at Kochi airport a cabin crew member of Air Indian Express was arrested for smuggling 1.45kg of gold. Similarly, a Kottayam native woman who arrived at Kochi International Airport from Dubai on Air India Express flight with illegal gold worth Rs 20 Lakh was arrested. The officials found 261 grams of gold biscuits tucked in her socks.

Airport authorities’ challenges in combating crime

The Air India Express cabin crew incident highlights the ongoing challenges faced by the authorities in combating illicit activities at airports. This underscores the importance of vigilance in monitoring and preventing such illegal activities.

What provision do we have for the illicit activity in the airports?

Gold remains to be a concern of major item of smuggling across the globe. The smuggled gold is either being carried by concealment in pieces of luggage or person. As a result of the violation, gold can be confiscated under Section 111 of the Customs Act 1962. The Customs Act regulates and provides for implementing and collecting duties on exported and imported goods.

The main cause of smuggling to India is because India has become the biggest consumer of gold with up to 24000 tons of gold. Most gold is smuggled from Dubai and other Asian countries because of the quality. Rules and regulations are not thorough and strict as they need to remain an issue as long travellers are capable of loading gold in planes.

