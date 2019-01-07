Flights delayed at Delhi and Bengaluru airports due to dense fog: While all flights to and from Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) were delayed due to fog conditions, at least 20 flights to and from Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport were delayed due to fog between 6 am to 9 am on Monday. Nearly 13 trains to Delhi were running late due to poor visibility in the NCR region, reports said.

Flights delayed at Delhi and Bengaluru airports due to dense fog: All flights to and from Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) were delayed due to low visibility on Monday, the ANI reported. Delhiites woke up to a chilly morning Monday while dense fog engulfed parts of the city and life came to a grinding halt. At least 20 flights to and from Bengaluru’s Kempegowda International airport were also delayed due to low visibility between 6 am to 9 am.

Nearly 13 trains to Delhi were running late due to poor visibility in the NCR region, reports said. Delhi witnessed light showers with minimum temperature touching 8.6 degrees Celsius on Sunday. The mercury is likely to drop today due to cold wave from the north and drop in temperature due to yesterday’s rain. The minimum temperature may go down to 7 degrees Celsius, the MeT department said.

All flights to and from #Delhi delayed due to fog conditions; Visuals (pic 1 &2) from the area around Indira Gandhi International airport pic.twitter.com/CPkOb2hA6x — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2019

Entire northern India is experiencing Cold Wave conditions since last one week. Heavy snowfall at the Pir Panjal mountain range in Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand have worsened the situation.

Meanwhile, Air quality in the Capital city has nosedived to ‘very poor’ and there is no respite even after rain. According to the Air Quality Index (AQI) data, Major pollutants PM 2.5 and PM 10 were recorded at 222 and 221 at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport in the morning today.

Dense fog engulfs parts of Delhi; Visuals from Garrison Parade Ground, Delhi Cantonment. pic.twitter.com/gRL62Hk00L — ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2019

