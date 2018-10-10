Former Secretary-General in the United Nations, Tharoor has now added more firepower to his tweets that had words like, alochezia, farrago, rodomontade, webaqoof and snollygoster. Tharoor took to social media to introduce a new word,floccinaucinihilipilification, that's near unpronounceable to describe his new book on Prime Minister Modi.

Tharoor, introducing his new book THE PARADOXICAL PRIME MINISTER, said it's "more than just a 400-page exercise in floccinaucinihilipilification".

Thiruvananthapuram MP and Shashi Tharoor never misses any chance to flaunt his literary skills, be it lalochezia or webaqoof, Tharoor’s wordplay never fails to get you back to school days, looking for word meaning in a dictionary and on Wednesday, Tharoor took to social media to introduce a new word that’s near unpronounceable to describe his new book on Prime Minister Modi.

Tharoor, introducing his new book THE PARADOXICAL PRIME MINISTER, said it’s “more than just a 400-page exercise in floccinaucinihilipilification”.

My new book, THE PARADOXICAL PRIME MINISTER, is more than just a 400-page exercise in floccinaucinihilipilification. Pre-order it to find out why!https://t.co/yHuCh2GZDM — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 10, 2018

Former Secretary-General in the United Nations, Tharoor has now added more firepower to his tweets that had words like, alochezia, farrago, rodomontade, webaqoof and snollygoster.

According to the Oxford dictionary, the 29-letter word is a noun and means “the action or habit of estimating something as worthless”.

Tharoor’s tongue-twister as expected and seen before has got twitterati talking. It has received a little over 2,800 ‘likes’ as well as a long trail of comments that made fun of the tweet.

Will we get a dictionary free with the book?” a user commented.

“I am wondering what Shashi Tharoor’s Siri is like. Does she ask Shashi the meanings of words instead of it being the other way round?” another said.

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App

Read More