Due to the heavy rains and flood-like situation, Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the concerned officials to be on high alert. DRF teams consisting of 40 personnel have also been deployed to assist the Warangal authorities in rescue and relief measures.

Incessant rains in Telangana since last four days made rivers and rivulets full. The biggest river in South India Godavari has been flowing at danger level. Warangal, Karimnagar,Adilabad districts have received heavy rains . the normal life of the public is disturbed in Warangal district. Director EV&DM, GHMC tweeted “DRF teams consisting of 40 personnel have been deployed to assist the Warangal authorities in rescue and relief measures in view of the heavy rains and flooding. Fully equipped teams (along with a boat) will be assisting the public in every way possible.” Central water commission also alerted the officials about the heavy water in Godavari.

Several low lying areas in Hyderabad and rural areas of Telangana have been flooded with non-stop rains over the last four days. The weather department predicts more rains in the coming three days .Over 600 buildings have been declared vulnerable in Hyderabad. In Jayshankar Bhupalpally district, 12 farmers were rescued by a helicopter. The National Disaster Response Force or NDRF have deployed teams for rescue and relief.A truck was washed away in Siddipet. Two control rooms are being set up in Hyderabad. Two choppers have also been deployed for rescue operations.

Chief Minister of Telangana K Chandrashekhar Rao has instructed the officials concerned to be on high alert due to the heavy rains and flood situation in the State. Several tanks and canals are overflowing due to the heavy rains occurring in the State. At several places the floodwater inundated the roads. Against this backdrop, on Saturday at Pragathi Bhavan, the CM reviewed the rain and flood situation in the State from time to time.

The CM spoke with the Chief Secretary, DGP and the Ministers. The CM reviewed the situation district-wise and made suggestions. The CM wanted the setting up of two Control Rooms in Hyderabad. He instructed the Ministers to stay put in their respective districts, coordinate with the Collectors and police officials on a regular basis. The CM said since several tanks were filled to the brim, they may breach, roads may be inundated and low-lying areas may be flooded. He said the united Karimnagar and Warangal districts have recorded the highest rainfall and tanks in these districts are filled to their capacity. The CM said officials should be more alert in these two districts.

On the other hand, Andhra weather department predicted that thunderstorms and hailstorms are expected in the coming two days. Heavy rain is expected in Godavari districts and Visakhapatnam. the people are warned not to venture out of their homes. The CM of Andhra Pradesh Jagan Mohan Reddy alerted all district collectors and services should be rendered in this hour of need.

