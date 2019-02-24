Vande Bharat Express has suffered damage to its side windows and driver's screen after a flying ballast hit it on Saturday. The ballast damaged the glasses of coach numbers C4, C6, C7, C8, C12 and C13, besides driver's windscreen.

Vande Bharat Express has suffered damage to its side windows and driver’s screen after a flying ballast hit it on Saturday. The ballast damaged the glasses of coach numbers C4, C6, C7, C8, C12 and C13, besides driver’s windscreen. Northern Railways in a statement said that the incident happened when Dibrugarh Rajdhani crossing on the adjoining line had a cattle run over. It added that the technical team on board the Vande Bharat Express, has accessed the damage. The semi-high speed train was found fit it carried on its onward journey to its destination station at its normal speed.

Vande Bharat Express was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, last week.

