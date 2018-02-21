Flying Officer Avani Chaturvedi has become the first Indian woman to fly a fighter aircraft solo. She made the record on February 19, when she flew a MIG-21 Bison all alone in her first training sortie, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. Besides the solo sortie, Chaturvedi still has few steps to learn before she is considered to be deployed and fully operational.

Flying Officer Avani Chaturvedi has become the first Indian woman to fly a fighter aircraft solo. She made the record on February 19, when she flew a MIG-21 Bison all alone in her first training sortie, in Jamnagar, Gujarat. MiG-21 ‘Bisons’ have virtually the highest landing and take-off speed in the world at 340 kmph. A few days back, Avani Chaturvedi along with Bhawana Kanth and Mohana Singh has already made history by becoming the first-ever women to undergo fighter pilot training in Indian Air Force (IAF).

“It is a unique achievement for Indian Air Force and the country,” said Air Commodore Prashant Dixit. The first sortie of Flying Officer Avani Chaturvedi lasted for about 30 minutes in a super-sonic MiG-21 Bison fighter which is also considered to be a difficult aircraft to handle. There are only a few countries like Britain, the United States, Israel, and Pakistan, have allowed women in the role of fighter pilots. In 2015, the Indian Government took the decision to open the fighter stream for women.

Besides the solo sortie, Chaturvedi still has few steps to learn before she is considered to be deployed and fully operational. She will be trained for next two years and will learn the strategies of a pilot in next six months. She will first learn how to fight during the day and then how to fight and fly during the night. It was only in 1992 that the armed forces began recruiting women to streams, other than the Medical stream. Meanwhile, combat roles in the Army and the Navy are still limited for women, due to a combination of operational concerns and logistical constraints.

