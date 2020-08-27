Vijay Sai Reddy, the Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce to Chairman presented the 154th Report to the Chairman of Rajya Sabha and VP M. Venkaiah Naidu.

Vijay Sai Reddy, the Chairman of Parliamentary Standing Committee on Commerce to Chairman presented the 154th Report to the Chairman of Rajya Sabha and VP M. Venkaiah Naidu. The report focuses on the topic Export of Agricultural & Marine Products, Plantation Crops, Turmeric and Coir. He recommended the government to encourage more exports of agricultural products. Vijay Sai Reddy says that farmers income can be doubled if the exports are boosted.

The salient features of the Report

AGRICULTURE PRODUCTS

Committee found that the share of export of agricultural commodities as compared to their total production was low.

Wheat – 0.2% of production exported

Pulses – 1.2% of production exported

Fruits – 1.3% of production exported

A. The Committee recommended that the Department needed to undertake renewed and vigorous efforts towards bringing efficiency in the supply chain, infrastructure development and a higher value-addition for promoting agricultural export.

B. The Committee further recommended that necessary support and incentives should be extended to the growers by the Government for scientific production of agricultural commodities which would tremendously help in boosting quality production thereby pushing up export to new heights.

C. proactive efforts should be undertaken by the Department towards the market exploration of new emerging trade destinations of Egypt, Mexico, Malaysia, Indonesia and the Philippines for Indian rice export

D. Recommended that – Research and Development activities focusing majorly on quality and yield of marine products should be undertaken.

E. The Committee is of the view that huge potential existing in tuna fish should be explored by the Department for increasing its share in marine export. A specific scheme in consultation with Central Institute of Fisheries Technology should be devised for promoting tuna fish production and export.

F: India is the third-largest producer and exporter of tobacco in the world contributing Rs.6,001.02 crore (2018-19) in terms of foreign exchange to the National Exchequer.

G. The Committee expresses its concern on the inadequate allocation of funds for tobacco research which is a major obstacle in gaining a competitive edge in world markets. Tobacco research is a key to a higher yield of better quality tobacco varieties resilient to environment hazards meeting the global demands.

H. As per the consolidated FDI policy circulated in 2017 by Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade, 100 per cent FDI was allowed in the plantation sectors of tea, coffee, rubber and cardamom cultivations under automatic entry route. The same can be studied in Tobacco also.

