Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav has been convicted in the third fodder scam case with a jail term of five years and a fine of Rs 10 lakhs. The judgement was pronounced by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) judge SS Prasad on Wednesday in Ranchi. Former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra was also convicted and sentenced to five years in prison in third fodder scam case by Ranchi Court.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday afternoon announced the punishment for Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav and Former Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra in the multi-crore fodder scam case. The court has declared a jail term of five years and a fine of Rs 10 lakhs to both the convicted as a penalty. The special CBI judge SS Prasad pronounced the quantum of sentence to Lalu Prasad Yadav and Jagannath Mishra in the case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 37.62 crore from the Chaibasa treasury in the 1990s.

The fodder scam case, RC 68(A) / 1996, pertains to the fraudulence of Rs 33.67 crore from Chaibasa (now in Jharkhand) district treasury during 1992-93. On January 23, RJD chief was also found guilty in another fodder scam while former CM Mishra was acquitted by the court. On January 6, the special CBI court judge Shiv Pal Singh handed 3.5 years imprisonment to RJD chief. According to reports, more than Rs 900 crore was reportedly syphoned off from the Chaibasa treasury for two decades.

Out of the total 76 accused in the case, 14 have died during the trial, three became approvers, two pleaded guilty while one is absconding. Meanwhile, RJD said that the party will pursue the case in higher courts. Lalu Prasad was also disqualified from Lok Sabha and has not contested elections since then. In 2013, Lalu Yadav was first convicted in fodder scam and was awarded five years imprisonment while the conviction in the second case came in December last year. It is consecutively the third fodder scam case in which the RJD chief has been convicted.