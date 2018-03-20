In the latest update to the Dumka treasury scam, a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court has pronounced former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav guilty while acquitted former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra in the fourth fodder scam. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav who was absent during the hearing as he is currently undergoing treatment in a hospital due to illness.

A special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi found former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav guilty in the fourth Dumka treasury fodder scam. However, Jagannath Mishra, another former CM of Bihar, along with five others was given clean chit. The recent judgment of the CBI court has come as a big blow to Lalu Prasad, who is already serving a 13-year prison sentence in Birsa Munda Jail in the capital city of Jharkhand.

Dumka treasury scam, the fourth case in the Rs 900-crore fodder scam, involves embezzlement of Rs 3.5 crore from the mentioned treasury. During the court proceedings, Lalu Prasad Yadav was not present as he is currently undergoing treatment in Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Ranchi. The 69-year-old was admitted to the hospital on March 17 after he complained of chest pain. The doctors have conducted an ECG and other tests and his condition is said to be stable now.

Also Read: Opposition comes together for no-confidence motion against BJP in Lok Sabha

On January 24, 2018, the CBI court sentenced Lalu Prasad and Mishra to five years in prison in the third case of the fodder scam. They both were found guilty of carrying out fraudulent transactions worth Rs 37.62 crore from the Chaibasa treasury. Earlier on January 6, the court handed a jail term of 3 and a half years to the RJD chief after convicting him of withdrawing Rs 89.27 lakh illegally from the Deoghar treasury, the second case in the multi-million scam. Lalu Prasad was further imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh in the matter by the court.

Among the five cases in the fodder scam so far, Lalu Yadav has been convicted in three while Jagannath Mishra in two. The special CBI court has delivered judgment in four cases till now as the fifth case is still pending. The fifth case is regarding the fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 139 crore from the Doranda treasury in Ranchi.

Also Read: All political parties must unite for Modi-mukt Bharat: MNS chief Raj Thackeray

Also Read: Hinudstani Muslims should come together to support Ram Mandir: Shia Waqf Board

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App