Fodder scam: The Supreme Court on Wednesday rejected a bail plea by RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav in three cases of the multi-crore fodder scam. A bench comprising Chief Justice Ranjan Gogiu rejected arguments made by Kapil Sibal that his client Lalu has been in jail for months, saying in comparison to the sentence awarded to him, 24 months was nothing. The court further said the Ranchi High Court will decide the merit of the case. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had opposed the Lalu’s bail plea.

On Tuesday, the CBI told the Supreme Court that the ailing leader who claimed to be so unwell that he cannot even remain in jail now suddenly claimed to be fully fit and is seeking bail. The agency alleged that the RJD chief will undertake political activities in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections, starting April 11.

The RJD chief is currently lodged in Ranchi’s Birsa Munda jail and had challenged the January 10 verdict of the Jharkhand High Court dismissing his bail plea. Lalu Yadav has been convicted in three cases related to the multi-crore fodder scam, which pertains to fraudulent withdrawal of money from the treasuries in the Animal Husbandry department in the early 1990s when Jharkhand was part of Bihar.

It is seen as a setback for the RJD-led grand alliance in Bihar as Lalu Prasad Yadav is considered as a major crowd puller and could have changed his party’s prospects in forthcoming parliamentary elections.

The Lok Sabha elections in Bihar will be held in all seven phases — April 11, 18, 23, 29 and May 6, 12, 19. Bihar sends 40 members to Lok Sabha.

