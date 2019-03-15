Fodder scam: A bench headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi has asked the CBI to file its response in two weeks on Yadav's plea challenging the January 10 verdict of the Jharkhand High Court rejecting bail to him in these cases. The RJD chief has sought bail on the medical grounds.

Fodder scam: The Supreme Court on Friday sought a response from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) over the plea filed by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav seeking bail in 3 fodder scam cases. A bench headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi has asked the CBI to file its response in two weeks on Yadav’s plea challenging the January 10 verdict of the Jharkhand High Court rejecting bail to him in these cases. The RJD chief has sought bail on the medical grounds.

Lalu Prasad Yadav is currently lodged in the Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi, Jharkhand. Reports said that Lalu had argued in the High Court that he was unfairly convicted by the trial court adding he should be enlarged on bail following his poor health.

Supreme Court issues notice to CBI on bail plea filed by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav seeking bail in 3 fodder scam cases.A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi sought response from CBI within two weeks. Yadav sought bail on medical grounds (file pic) pic.twitter.com/9ou2UuZXv5 — ANI (@ANI) March 15, 2019

Apart from that, the upcoming Lok Sabha elections 2019 have also been listed as a reason to seek the grant of bail. Lalu has sought bail on the grounds that being a party chief, his presence plays an important role for the party.

Contradicting his arguments, the High Court had said there was enough evidence against Yadav proving his involvement in the fodder scam. The High Court went on to reject the plea for bail after noting that there was no urgent medical ground warranting the same.

In March 2018, the RJD chief was sentenced to 7 years imprisonment for his role in the fraudulent transfer of money to the tune of Rs. 3.76 crores from the Dumka Treasury between 1989 and 1995. Apart from that, he was also convicted for his role in the embezzlement of Rs. 89 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.

