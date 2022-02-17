Indo-Canadian organizations have voiced concern over the declaration of an emergency in Canada, drawing parallels with the absence of such harsh steps when the Indian government had to cope with a year-long farmer protest. Shivendra Dwivedi, national president of the Canada India Global Forum (CIGF), which has branches across the country said that are grieved to witness recent developments in Canada related to use of draconian powers against Freedom Convoy 2022’ protesters. He went on to say that he would like to see a peaceful resolution to end the Freedom Convoy’s occupation of Ottawa and the blockages of major highways. ‘Things should be settled via discussion rather than emergency decrees, as was the case in India during farmer demonstrations’, he added.

The forum urged Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to “follow the lead of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi in dealing with peaceful protests through democratic methods”.

Earlier in 2020, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has voiced worry over the farmers’ protest against the federal government’s three agricultural policies, stating that the “situation is troubling”. “Canada will always be there to protect the right to peaceful protest,” he said. We believe in the value of discussion, which is why we’ve reached out to Indian authorities directly through a variety of channels to express our concerns.” These unprompted words severed ties between India and Canada.

To counter the continued trucker agitation, Canadian civil liberties groups have already spoken out against Trudeau’s use of the Emergencies Act on Monday. Protesters’ blockades at border crossings in Coutts, Alberta, and Windsor, Ontario, have been cleared by Canadian law police.

The Freedom Convoy 2022, on the other hand, continues to occupy the Canadian capital, Ottawa. On Tuesday, Ottawa Police Chief Peter Sloly resigned as a result of the issue. Vaccination requirements, vaccine passports, and Covid-19-related limitations sparked the protests. Since the demonstrations began, some provinces have proclaimed the abolition of mandates and passports, as well as the relaxation of other limitations.