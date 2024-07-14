'Follow Rules In Muharram, Or Stay At Home': CM Yogi

CM Yogi Adityanath said today (Sunday) that strict law enforcement has created a secure environment in Uttar Pradesh during Muharram.

CM Yogi Adityanath said today (Sunday) that strict law enforcement has created a secure environment in Uttar Pradesh during Muharram. He warned people to follow the rules during festivals or stay at home.

Speaking at a state meeting, Yogi mentioned that in the past, streets were filled with Muharram processions. “Earlier, roads were empty for processions during Muharram. Now, people hardly notice it,” he said.

He also pointed out that in the past, poor people’s huts were demolished for the processions. “Houses were taken down for Tazia, and peepal trees were cut. Today, no poor person’s hut will be removed,” he said.

The chief minister emphasized that the state government is focused on creating rules for festivals to ensure public safety. “If you want to celebrate the festival, follow these rules, or stay at home,” he said.

