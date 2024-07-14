'Follow Rules In Muharram, Or Stay At Home': CM Yogi

CM Yogi Adityanath said today (Sunday) that strict law enforcement has created a secure environment in Uttar Pradesh during Muharram. He warned people to follow the rules during festivals or stay at home.
Speaking at a state meeting, Yogi mentioned that in the past, streets were filled with Muharram processions. “Earlier, roads were empty for processions during Muharram. Now, people hardly notice it,” he said.
#WATCH | Lucknow: In the meeting of Uttar Pradesh BJP Working Committee, CM Yogi Adityanath says, “Remember, during Muharram, the roads used to be empty. Today, Muharram is being celebrated, it is not even known. In the name of Tajia, houses were demolished, peepal trees were… pic.twitter.com/eeBMaTD9Yd
— ANI (@ANI) July 14, 2024