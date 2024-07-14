'Follow Rules In Muharram, Or Stay At Home': CM Yogi

CM Yogi Adityanath said today (Sunday) that strict law enforcement has created a secure environment in Uttar Pradesh during Muharram. He warned people to follow the rules during festivals or stay at home.

Speaking at a state meeting, Yogi mentioned that in the past, streets were filled with Muharram processions. “Earlier, roads were empty for processions during Muharram. Now, people hardly notice it,” he said.