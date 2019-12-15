BSP chief Mayawati has asked Congress it has double standards in the wake of Rahul Gandhi's Savarkar remark. She said the grand old party doesn't believe in the RSS idealogue while its alliance partner vocally supported him.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s Rahul Savarkar remark at party’s mega rally in New Delhi has not gone well with not just BJP but several other parties as well. The latest leader is BSP chief Mayawati who has accused the grand old party of double standards. She said Congress has a contrary view to what its alliance partner Shiv Sena feels about

RSS ideologue VD Savarkar.

She said despite the ideological difference, the grand-old party was supporting Shiv Sena in Maharashtra and called it party’s double standards.

Mayawati said Sena supported the Centre on Citizenship Bill and was now criticising Rahul Gandhi for his Savarkar statement and further asked the Congress to clarify its stand over the recent controversy given its alliance partner Sena had a completely different view.

At Congress’s mega rally on Saturday, Rahul Gandhi had asserted that he won’t be apologising for his “Rape in India remark” after Centre demanded an unconditional apology from him. He said he was Rahul Gandhi and not Rahul Savarkar reiterating that he would not apologise for speaking the truth.

Rahul’s ‘Rape in India’ statement made headlines after the Hyderabad and Unnao cases in which the victims were set ablaze as he attacked PM Modi for Made In India calling it Rape in India.

The Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP have formed government in Maharashtra, Congress initially was apprehensive on aligning with Uddhav Thackeray-led party citing ideological differences. Sena leader Sanjay Raut has ofter asserted that his party supports the idea of Hindu Rashtra and in fact, had initially supported CAA. It was after Congress’s intervention that the party withdrew its support and decided not to vote in Rajya Sabha.

NCP’s Ajit Pawar, when asked over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Rahul Savarkar remark, refused to comment saying Uddhav Thackeray, Sonia Gandhi and Sharad Pawar were the right people to make the right call.

Meanwhile, RSS leader Indresh Kumar lashed out at Rahul for his Savarkar remark saying the Congress leader could not become the RSS founder even if he takes several births.

