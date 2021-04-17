Case numbers are also accompanied by disturbing pictures, with images going viral that show hospitals suffering from a lack of beds and crematoriums and graveyards unable to accommodate all the new dead bodies piling up. Authorities have stretched themselves greatly to deal with all the new cases appearing throughout the country.

With the sharpest ever single-day surge, India’s Coronavirus caseload has surged to 1.45 crore cases. For 3rd consecutive day, the national has recorded over 2 lakh fresh cases in a single day. 2,34,692 fresh infections 1,341 deaths have been reported in the past 24-hours in India.

Acknowledging religious gatherings that took place in the recent past days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in a tweet that the mega Kumbh Mela should now only be symbolic. Union Health Minister is also scheduled to hold a meeting at 11.30 a.m. today with 11 state Health Ministers to address the Covid-19 surge.

The coronavirus cases in Maharashtra and Delhi soar to higher numbers with every passing day, as Maharashtra suffers from 63,729 additional infections within just 24 hours, with its total cases since the start of the virus numbering at 37 lakh. Delhi, on the other hand, fares no better than Maharashtra as it too registered 19,486 news cases within 24 hours and registered 8 lakh overall cases. These numbers are also accompanied by disturbing pictures, with images going viral that show hospitals suffering from a lack of beds and crematoriums and graveyards unable to accommodate all the new dead bodies piling up. Authorities have stretched themselves greatly to deal with all the new cases appearing throughout the country.

Almost 12 crore people having been injected with the first dose of the vaccine and 1.5 crores of these are considered fully vaccinated, having been administered with the second dose as well. To keep up the rate of vaccinations, the government has taken several measures to ensure a constant supply of vaccines to hospitals and designated vaccination centres.

