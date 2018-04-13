For the first time in 52 years, the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will hold an election for the post of president oni n Gurugram on April 14. The 2 candidates in the fray are, V S Kokje and Raghav Reddy. The outcome of the election will not just affect the functioning of VHP but also influence the fate of its international working president Pravin Togadia.

The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) will hold an election for the first time in as many as 52 years for the post of president. The election will be held in Gurugram on April 14. On December 29, 2017, the organisation met in Bhubaneswar to elect the next president, however, the plan did not go well because of differences in the rival factions. Former Himachal Pradesh governor Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje has challenged the incumbent president Raghav Reddy, who is seen as a close aide of VHP international working president Praveen Togadia. There are 2 candidates in the showdown for the post of president, which include, Vishnu Sadashiv Kokje and Raghav Reddy. A section of the saffron group has been upset at the VHP over Togadia’s comments critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The outcomes of the result will have a bearing on the functioning of the VHP, which includes the fate of Togadia.

While Reddy is a staunch supporter of Tagodia, Kokje has the support of the rival faction who are infuriated with Togadia’s frequent criticism of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Togadia in a statement said, “young and dedicated to Hindutva” and further added that he was certain he will not be in the cabinet “if Kokje gets elected”. The extended Sangh Parivar is consolidating ahead of the general elections due next year with popular perception turning against the incumbent government over lack of jobs and the increase in crimes against women and children.

