While reacting on government’s action against Amnesty International, Ministry of External Affairs said, 'The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a press release on this issue. Non Government Organizations (NGOs) are expected to adhere to all our laws'.

India on Thursday said that the foreign NGOs must adhere to Indian laws with respect to foreign funding just like they would do so in the United States, the UK and countries of the European Union.Replying to a question on the shutting down of operations of Amnesty International in India, Anurag Srivastava, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, said that the governments of other countries should not “condone contravention of Indian laws by any entity”.

“The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has issued a press release on this issue. NGOs are expected to adhere to all our laws including in respect of foreign funding. Just as they would in other countries including the US and EU,” he said at the weekly press briefing.”We expect other governments will not condone contravention of Indian laws by any entity,” he added.Earlier, Amnesty International India alleged Indian government’s freezing of its bank accounts in India as an “incessant witch-hunt” of human rights organisations by the government.They alleged that due to critical reports on human rights, the government is acting out of revenge.

MEA reacted on Rohingya refugee crisis, Srivastava said that “the progress in Rakhine State Development Programme (RSDP) was discussed” with Myanmar in the light of recent Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) talks and with Bangladesh on the same issue. India signed a development programme for Rakhine State in Myanmar in late 2017 which was designed to assist the Myanmar government in Rakhine State to build housing infrastructure for displaced Rohingyas.

ALSO READ: Hathras politics: Case registered against Rahul, Priyanka and others in Gautam Buddh Nagar

ALSO READ: Vande Bharat Mission Phase 7: 820 international flights scheduled