Forest Department Sets Traps & Launches Search Ops To Capture Two Remaining Wolves In UP’s Bahraich

In a major update related to Bharaich’s wolf prowl, the Forest Department resumed its efforts to capture the last two wolves from a pack of six responsible for multiple attacks in the UP district on saturday.

Traps have been set in Sisayya Chudaamani village, where the fourth wolf was captured on Thursday. As per officials, locating the remaining wolves has become challenging as they might have moved to new areas.

Further, divisional Forest Officer Akashdeep Badhawan from Barabanki added, that this pack of wolves were under constant observation. “We tracked three wolves using direct and indirect sightings, pad marks, and infrared drones. Once we pinpointed one, it was tranquillized with the assistance of veterinarians.”

He further noted that the remaining two wolves are still being closely monitored. “We are adjusting our strategies to local conditions and are hopeful of capturing them soon. Since the start of the month, we have already rescued three wolves, including one today, leaving two still at large.” said Badhawan.

How Many Wolves Captured So Far?

Earlier, Chief Forest Conservator (Central Zone) Renu Singh confirmed that a wolf was captured on Thursday, bringing the total number of wolves captured so far to four. “The area has been plagued by wolf attacks for a long time. We have successfully captured one wolf today, and it will be transferred to the zoo. We are now focusing on capturing the remaining two wolves,” Singh stated.

Meanwhile in the past two months, seven children and one woman have fallen victim to wolf attacks in Bahraich.

