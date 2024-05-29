Forest Fires Rage in Himachal Pradesh: High Court Intervenes Amid Rising Incidents

Himachal Pradesh has experienced a staggering 1,033 forest fires since the onset of summer, with over 9,500 hectares of land affected in the past 44 days, according to official data.

The High Court of Himachal Pradesh has taken suo motu cognizance of these incidents, urging the forest department to intensify its fire prevention efforts. An action taken report was submitted by the forest department, leading the court to schedule further hearings for June 25.

P.K. Rana, Additional Principal Conservator of the Forest Management Department, highlighted the severity of the situation, stating, “We have managed to control most of the fires, but 25 areas are still burning. Our teams are actively working to extinguish these fires.”

Rana elaborated on the proactive measures adopted due to shifting weather patterns, which have altered the typical fire season. “Forest fires usually start from April 15 to June 30. This year, we’ve implemented pre-fire season mitigation strategies and controlled blazes across 8,000 hectares. Additionally, we’ve prepared 1,000 kilometers of forest areas for the fire season.”

Public awareness campaigns have also been a critical part of their strategy, with 900 meetings conducted to educate locals about fire prevention. Rana called for increased community involvement, noting the support from joint forest management committees and Mahila Mandals.

The impact of climate change is evident, with drier conditions and rising temperatures in hill stations like Shimla contributing to the fires. A recent meeting with the National Management Authority revealed a westward shift in monsoon patterns, exacerbating the dry weather.

Efforts to tackle the problem include stringent legal actions against those intentionally setting fires, with nearly 600 cases registered and 38 FIRs filed. Rana encouraged locals and tourists to report offenders to aid in their apprehension.

The HP High Court’s involvement underscores the urgency of the situation. “The court has directed us to enhance our efforts, and we are collaborating with other departments and the National Disaster Management Authority to control the fires,” Rana said, adding that, so far, helicopters have not been necessary due to the contained nature of the fires.

As the state battles these unprecedented forest fires, the coordinated efforts of government agencies and community participation remain crucial in mitigating the damage and preventing future incidents.

