As Pilot returns to Congress, Ashok Gehlot said to reporters that they had to forgive mistakes, it was for the sake of democracy while Pilot said to media that being called 'nikamma' (useless) by Mr Gehlot did hurt him.

Rajasthan Political rumble has finally concluded as the Gandhis held a meeting with former Rajasthan deputy CM Sachin Pilot and Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot where Gehlot signed a settlement. Ashok Gehlot told reporters that it was natural for the MLAs to be upset, the manner in which this episode occurred and the way in which they stayed for a month, it was natural. He said that he has explained to them that sometimes they need to be tolerant if they have to serve the nation, state, people and save democracy.

Gehlot said that they had to forgive mistakes, it was for the sake of democracy. He went on to say that Democracy was in danger, more than 100 MLAs stood by him and that in itself was remarkable. According to CM Gehlot, the fight is to save democracy and the BJP failed to do in Rajasthan what it did in Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh. He said that they would be united for the sake of democracy.

Sachin Pilot has ended his rebellion, which had been raging from a month, against Ashok Gehlot, the Chief Minister of Rajasthan after having talked with Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday. Yesterday, upon arrival Jaipur for the first time after the start of this unarmed revolt, Mr Gehlot made it a point to stay away and in Jaisalmer.

Also read: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan launched YSR Cheyutha to empower women

Also read: ‘Modi hai to mumkin hai’: Rahul Gandhi’s jibe at Centre over low GDP growth

The two of them, Pilot and Gehlot have not yet met with each other and probably won’t see each other physically until the Rajasthan assembly special session to be held on Friday. Unless of course, Mr Gehlot arranges a meeting for Congress legislators in order to offer Pilot the olive branch. Although, the wounds of this in Delhi are likely to take longer to turn into scars.

Yesterday, Pilot said to media that being called ‘nikamma’ (useless) by Mr Gehlot did hurt him. He said that some unparliamentary and inappropriate terms were used. He said that he was offended, he is a human and he did feel hurt and disappointed, but they have a larger mission and name-calling should not be a deterrent.

Also read: PM to launch ‘transparent taxation’ platform on Aug 13