Indian Rupee loses against Bangladeshi Taka now: After the first half of 2019, Indian Rupee seems to have lost value against the Bangladeshi Taka, reports said. Earlier in the day, the exchange price of 1 Bangladeshi Taka was 1.15 rupee (1 Taka = 1.18 rupees). Similarly, 1 Bangladeshi Taka equalled to 1.86 Pakistani Rupee (1 Taka=1.86 Pakistani Rupee). Which means Bangladeshi Taka is trading stronger than Indian and Pakistani Rupee. If we go by the reports, Bangladeshi Taka had performed best against Indian Rupee before 2004 and after 2014.

The fall in the rupee came at a time when the country’s economy grew at its slowest pace in over six years in the June quarter due to a sharp deceleration in consumer demand and tepid investment. The Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of the country grew 5 per cent in the first quarter of FY20 while GDP growth was 8 per cent in the year-earlier quarter and 5.8 per cent in the preceding one, data released by the government said.

Though economists have opined that the global recession will not have a cascading impact on the Indian economy, the weakening of Ruppe against Taka has sounded alarm bells. The devaluation of Rupee will immensely benefit Bangladesh while Indian businessmen will incur heavy financial losses which means the exports from India will be cheaper and the imports from Bangladesh will be costlier for us. The escalating trade row between the US and China, fluctuating oil prices, Brexit issue and UAE Central Bank’s fee hike of 25 basis points (bps) could be blamed for the fall of

rupee.

A weakening Rupee is seen as a double whammy for the Small Medium and Enterprise (MSME) sector which is already battling cheap imports from Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, China and low-cost South-East Asian countries.

On August 26, 2019, a Facebook post shared by one Dr Vijay Sharma had claimed that Indian rupee was weaker than Bangladeshi taka. The post said the exchange price of 1 Bangladeshi Taka was 1.15 Rupee (1 taka = 1.15 rupees). Currently,1 Bangladeshi Taka equals 0.85 Indian Rupee. In June 2019, Adeeb Ahamed, managing director, Lulu Financial Group, had predicted that the Indian rupee could likely to fall slightly the next three months in the range of Rs 68.50 – 71.40 against the US dollar, the gulfnews.com reported.

Bangladesh Taka might become equal to Indian rupee very soon. Month – August 2008 – 1.65

2009 – 1.45

2010 – 1.46

2011 – 1.55

2012 – 1.44

2013 – 1.21

2014 – 1.26

2015 – 1.16

2016 – 1.14

2017 – 1.23

2018 – 1.19

2018 – 1.18 Yes, Today 1 INR is 1.18 BDT. — Abhinav Sharma 🇮🇳 (@abhinavaazad) August 30, 2019

Bangladesh is the ninth largest importer of Indian goods. Major Indian exports to Bangladesh include cotton, sugar, fruits, onions, cereals, vehicles, engineering goods, chemical and pharmaceuticals and accessories while primary Indian imports from Bangladesh include textile fibres, paper yarn, fish, ready-made apparel, mineral fuels, salt and cement. Poor trade logistics is reducing the price competitiveness of both Indian and Bangladeshi exports.

