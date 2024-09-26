Home
Explore
Settings

Settings

×

Reading Mode

Adjust the reading mode to suit your reading needs.

Font Size

Fix the font size to suit your reading preferences

Language

Select the language of your choice. NewsX reports are available in 11 global languages.
Select Language
Saturday, September 28, 2024
Live Tv
we-woman

Formation Of Parliamentary Standing Committees: Key Details

The Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committees for 2024-2025 were constituted on Thursday.

Formation Of Parliamentary Standing Committees: Key Details

The Department-Related Parliamentary Standing Committees for 2024-2025 were constituted on Thursday, with the Congress members chairing four key committees, including the prestigious External Affairs Committee.

Key Leadership Positions in the Committees

  • Defence: Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi is a member of the standing committee on Defence, which will be chaired by BJP’s Radha Mohan Singh.
  • External Affairs: The External Affairs Committee will be led by Shashi Tharoor.
  • Education, Women, Children, Youth, and Sports: This committee will be chaired by Digvijaya Singh.
  • Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, and Food Processing: Former Chief Minister of Punjab, Charanjit Singh Channi, will head this committee.
  • Rural and Panchayati Raj: Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka will take the lead on this committee.
  • Finance: Bhartruhari Mahtab will chair the Finance Committee.

Other Notable Chairmanships

  • Coal, Mines, and Steel: Former Union Minister Anurag Thakur will chair this committee.
  • Water Resources: Rajiv Pratap Rudy will head the committee on Water Resources.
  • Communications and Information Technology: Nishikant Dubey of the BJP has been appointed as the chairman of this committee.
  • Home Affairs: Dr. Radha Mohan Das Agrawal of the BJP will oversee the Home Affairs Committee.
  • Commerce: TMC’s Dola Sen will lead the committee on Commerce.
  • Health and Family Welfare: This committee will be chaired by Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav of the Samajwadi Party.
  • Industry: Tiruchi Siva of DMK will head the Industry Committee.

MUST READ: AFSPA Extended In Nagaland, Arunachal: Six-Month Renewal Declared

Committee Responsibilities

The Industry Committee is tasked with overseeing and providing legislative oversight on issues related to commerce, trade policies, and economic development in relation to India’s commerce sector. It plays a vital role in reviewing policy matters and ensuring that the commerce sector contributes effectively to the nation’s economy.

Composition of the Communications and IT Committee

The Communications and IT Committee includes members from various parties, such as:

  • Upper House Members:
    • SP’s Jaya Bachchan
    • SS-UBT’s Priyanka Chaturvedi
    • BJD’s Sushmit Patra
    • INC’s KTS Tulsi
  • Lok Sabha Members:
    • BJP’s Anil Baluni, Kangana Ranaut, and Poonam Madam
    • TMC’s Mahua Moitra

Representation from Major Allies

Major BJP allies, including the TDP and Janata Dal (United), along with partners in Maharashtra such as Shiv Sena and NCP, will each head one committee:

  • Energy: Shiv Sena’s Shrirang Appa Chandu Barne
  • Housing and Urban Affairs: TDP’s Magunta Sreenivasulu Reddy
  • Petroleum and Natural Gas: NCP’s Sunil Tatkare
  • Transport, Tourism, and Culture: JD(U)’s Sanjay Jha

Upcoming Tribute Event

A tribute event will be held on October 1, 2024, in the Central Hall, Samvidhan Sadan, to honor the birth anniversary of former Lok Sabha Speaker GMC Balayogi.

(WITH INPUTS FROM ANI)

ALSO READ: Security Forces Seize Major Arms Cache In Manipur Search Operations

Filed under

committee formation updates Congress parliamentary panels India Parliament news Parliamentary standing committees

Also Read

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Saudi Arabia Announces Alliance To Advocate For Two-State Solution To Israeli-Palestinian Conflict

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Air India Passenger Finds ‘Cockroach’ In food

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s Oversight | Exclusive

Who Owns The Internet? Council Member At ICANN Shares Potential Dangers Of A Single Country’s...

Entertainment

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Ajith Kumar Launches Own Racing Team With Fabian Duffieux As Official Driver

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

Chiranjeevi At IIFA Utsavam 2024: Want United Film Fraternity | NewsX Exclusive

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual Assault Probe

From Usher To Justin Bieber, Stars Are Facing Unwanted Heat In Relation To Diddy’s Sexual

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

Is Jennifer Lopez Holding Grudges Against Former Husband Ben Affleck?

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

What Does The Latest Lawsuit Against Sean Diddy Combs Say? Rapper Faces New Allegations

Lifestyle

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Meesho’s Festival Sale Breaks Records, Doubles Day 1 Orders

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Reliance Retail To Launch H&M Products On AJIO Platform

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Australia Grants 1,000 Work and Holiday Visas to Indians from October 1

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Applying for a Malaysian Visa? Essential Steps Every Indian Traveler Must Know

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

Heartbroken Lover From Bihar Becomes ‘Bewafa Chai Wala’, Know How Much He Earns

mail logo

Subscribe to receive the day's headlines from NewsX straight in your inbox