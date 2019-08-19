Former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra died today in New Delhi. He was 82-years-old and passed away after a prolonged illness. On his death, many politicians like Pranab Mukherjee, Mamata Banerjee, Shashi Tharoor expressed grief.

Former Chief Minister of Bihar Jagannath Mishra died on Monday after a prolonged illness. He was 82 and took his last breath in the national capital. Mishra had served Bihar thrice as a Chief Minister. Following his demise, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar expressed grief and announced 3-day state mourning. Jaganath Mishra was a college professor and was used to teach Economics at the reputed Bihar University.

His elder brother Lalit Narayan Mishra was a Railway Minister and following his steps, Jagannath Mishra entered the politics. On the death of senior Bihar leader, former President Pranab Mukherjee, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Congress leader Shashi Tharoor extended condolences to the family of Jagannath Mishra.

Pranab Mukherjee in his tweet said, he is deeply saddened at the passing away of his long time friend and colleague in the Government. He said Misra was a progressive leader and personality who always was concerned and had worked for the development of the state. Condolences to his family and friends.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she is saddened to learn about the demise of former Chief Minister of Bihar Jagannath Mishra ji. Condolences to his family and admirers.

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said sad to hear about the demise of Shri Jagannath Mishra ji, 3-term

@incIndia Bihar Chief Minister. Sad to see, one by one, a great generation of national leaders fading.

He was a member of Janata Dal United (JDU) after leaving Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). He was also named in the 1996 fodder scam and was sentenced to 4 years imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2 lakh.

