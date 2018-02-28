Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAW) chief and Former Bihar Chief Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and has now joined Bihar's Grand-Alliance (Mahagathbandhan), led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, son Tejashwi Yadav. According to reports, Jitan Ram Manjhi has left NDA after his party was being overlooked for being allotted Rajya Sabha seat.

In another big political development which has taken place in Bihar, Former state Chief Minister and Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAW) chief Jitan Ram Manjhi on Wednesday quit the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and has now joined Bihar’s Grand-Alliance (Mahagathbandhan), led by Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, son Tejashwi Yadav. The information was given by HAM spokesperson Danish Rizwan said. Addressing the media on this political development in the state of Bihar, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav said, “he has been an old friend to my parents, we welcome him.”

According to reports, Jitan Ram Manjhi was unhappy over the fact that his Hindustani Awam Morcha was being given less importance and overlooked for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections scheduled to take place on March 23. Reportedly, Jitan Ram Manjhi had expressed that his party should be allocated at least one Rajya Sabha seat and if this doesn’t happen, he will not support the NDA alliance in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and also the state assembly elections.

Also Read: Father P Chidambaram is the cause of Karti’s corruption: BJP MP Subramanian Swamy

Former CM Jitan Ram Manjhi quits NDA, joins #Bihar's 'grand-alliance', addressing the media along with Manjhi, RJD's Tejashwi Yadav said, 'he has been an old friend to my parents, we welcome him.' pic.twitter.com/EfghzUQ3WX — ANI (@ANI) February 28, 2018

The political in Bihar has been on turn around in the past couple of years. In 2017, a big political development had changed the political demographics in Bihar after Chief Minister Nitish Kumar break the Grand Alliance including the RJD, Congress, and shake hands with Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party to form the government in the state. It was an overnight decision which was taken by Nitish Kumar after there were corruption allegations against Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav.

However, many politicians welcomed the move taken by Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, but the Congress party, RJD and several others including some members of the JDU had also criticised Nitish Kumar for breaking the alliance and joining hands with the BJP-led NDA

Also Read: Bihar hit-and-run case: BJP leader Manoj Baitha surrenders after his car allegedly killed 9 school children in Muzaffarpur

Also Read: NewsX-Jan Ki Baat exit poll 2018: BJP-IPFT may form govt in Tripura; likely to get 35-45 seats

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App