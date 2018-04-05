Tej Pratap Yadav, the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, is ready to marry former chief minister of Bihar Daroga Prasad Rai's daughter. The marriage is likely to take place in Patna next month after ring ceremony on April 18 this month. Aishwarya had completed its graduation from Delhi University. Her father was a former minister in Bihar. The Rai family belong to Saran district of Bihar. In 2014, Lalu's youngest daughter tied the knot with the grand-nephew of Samajwadi Party's Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Son of Lalu Prasad Yadav, Tej Pratap, is going to marry the granddaughter of the former chief minister of Bihar, Daroga Prasad Rai. According to a close aide of RJD chief, the function of marriage will be held in Patna next month. Talking to national daily on the condition of anonymity, he said Lalu’s elder son will tie the knot with 25-year-old Aishwarya Rai in May next month. The ring ceremony is expected to take place on April 18, followed by marriage on May 12. Aishwarya’s father Chandrika Rai was a former minister in Bihar government. In a recent interview, younger son of Lalu, Tejashwi Yadav cleared that he will only get married after Tej Pratap.

Both Tej Pratap and Tejaswi are in their late twenties. According to relatives of Aishwarya, she had completed its graduation from Delhi University. However, she refused to work anywhere, despite getting employment offers from various multi-national companies included World Bank. Her father, Daroga Prasad Rai, headed the Bihar government in the 70’s. The Rai family belong to Saran district of Bihar. Lalu is currently being treated at national capital Delhi AIIMS. There is no confirmation that he could be able to attend the marriage of his elder son or not. Lalu’s family might move to court in this matter.

ALSO READ: Amit Shah accuses Rahul Gandhi for inciting hatred in society

In 2014, Lalu’s youngest daughter tied the knot with the grand-nephew of Samajwadi Party’s Mulayam Singh Yadav. After Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted in the various cases of Fodder scam, both son’s have taken over the work of RJD. In recent Lok Sabha poll on Araria seat, the victory for RJD really boosted the confidence of Tejaswi and Tej Pratap. Tep Pratap Yadav had served as health minister in the Grand Alliance government led by Nitish Kumar. But, last year Kumar parted his ways with Congress and RJD and joined hands with NDA.

ALSO READ: Subramanian Swamy doesn’t want to give up his 23-day MP salary, says he attended Parliament everyday

ALSO READ: Violent clashes shake Valley, students hit streets against killings of terrorists in recent encounters

For all the latest National News, download NewsX App