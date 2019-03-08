The BJP is looking to bolster its ranks in Odisha ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections, and Jay Panda can prove to be quite a coup for the party since he is one of the most influential leaders in the state. Earlier last year, Panda had quit the BJD after his relationship with party supremo and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik turned bitter

Former Biju Janata Dal (BJD) leader Baijayant Panda has been appointed as the National Vice-President and spokesperson of BJP. Panda had joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) last week only. The BJP organised a press conference to confirm his induction into the party. Panda’s formal elevation to BJP was made in the presence of Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and several other state leaders

Last year Panda had quit BJD following differences with Odisha chief minister and BJD supremo Naveen Patnaik. Panda, after joining BJP said that the BJD was a close ally of the BJP right from the day it was founded. However, in the recent past, the party had gone in a different direction as it stopped supporting policies that were in the nation’s interest, reported ANI

Baijayant Jay Panda has been appointed as National Vice-President and Spokesperson of BJP. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/1CGsntZWQU — ANI (@ANI) March 8, 2019

