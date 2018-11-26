Former BJP MP and Ram Mandir Nyas Board chief Ram Vilas Vedanti on Sunday said that the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya of Uttar Pradesh will surely begin before 2019 Lok Sabha Election. He added that a new masjid will be built in Lucknow for the Muslim brothers.

After the day 1 of the Dharma Sabha in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur, the Ram Mandir Nyas Board chief and former Member of Parliment (MP) Ram Vilas Vedanti on Sunday said that the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya of Uttar Pradesh will surely begin before 2019 Lok Sabha Election. He Ram Vilas Vedanti said that the temple will be made with the consensus of both the parties—Hindus and Muslims.

In his speech, during the event organised by Vishwas Hindu Parishad (VHP), Ram Vilas Vedanti said that the monks do not want any bloodshed and want to build a grand Ram Mandir over 67 acres of land in Ayodhya with the consensus of all, including the Muslims. Negotiations are going on in this regard and the construction work for a grand Ram temple will start anytime in December this year.

Ram Vilas Vedanti asserted that the construction is likely to begin the 2019 polls and a new masjid will be built in Lucknow for the Muslim brothers. He added that the Shia Waqf Board chief has already given in writing to the Supreme Court to support the construction of a grand Ram temple at the birthplace of Lord Ram.

“We will welcome political leaders across party affiliations to take part in the construction of the temple, which we want to complete with the involvement of all the leaders and communities,” Vedanti said.

According to the reports, around 2 lakh workers of Hindu fronts including VHP, Shiv Sena and RSS have gathered in the holy city to mount pressure on the Centre’s Narendra Modi and State government’s Yogi Adityanath government.

