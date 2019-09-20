Swami Chinmayanand, an accused in the alleged rape case of a 23-year-old law student has been arrested by the Special Investigation Team, Uttar Pradesh. He was arrested this morning in Shahjahanpur by the SIT.

Former MP and BJP leader Swami Chinmayanand has been arrested in the Shahjahanpur case in which he has been accused of allegedly molesting a 23-year old law student. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) arrested him this morning for 14-day judicial custody.

The development has surfaced five days after the victim explained her ordeal before a session court in which she complained a year of sexual assault in the institution owned by Chimayanand’s trust.

Dismissing rape charges, Chinamayanand’s lawyer said he has been slapped with misusing authority for sexual intercourse charge which does not amount to rape.

The BJP leader was arrested at about 9 am from his Mumuksha Ashram prior to which he was taken to a hospital in Shahjahanpur after he complained of uneasiness and weakness.

His arrest has occurred almost a month after the girl accused him of sexual assault. Her family had been trying to file a rape case complaint but to no avail as the UP Police initially denied to lodge an FIR on the charges demanded by them. The only charges Chinmayanand was booked under was that of kidnapping and intimidation.

Days after levelling rape charges in a Facebook post against Chinmayanand, the girl went missing following which her parents slapped the BJP minister with intimidation, rape and kidnapping charges. The police lodged the FIR based on kidnapping and intimidation allegations but dismissed the rape charges. The woman, who is a law student in Chinmayanand’s SS Law College went missing on August 24.

Prior to her missing report, a video was posted on Facebook in which she alleged that the leader of Sant Samaj (hinting at Chinmayanand) harassed her and also threatened to kill her. Though not even once did she mention the name of the former BJP minister but underlined harassment at the hands of Sant Samaj leader.

