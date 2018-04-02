Amid the violent protests over Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989 where at least 8-9 people lost their lives, the Uttar Pradesh police blamed a former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) lawmaker for the violence. Speaking on the violent protests, SSP Manzil Saini said, "He (former BSP MLA Yogesh Verma) is the main conspirator of this violence and we have detained him.

Amid the violent protests over Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989 where at least 8-9 people lost their lives, the Uttar Pradesh police blamed a former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) lawmaker for the violence. Speaking on the violent protests, SSP Manzil Saini said, “He (former BSP MLA Yogesh Verma) is the main conspirator of this violence and we have detained him. She further added that more than 200 people have been detained and that they were getting cases registered against them. All conspirators and hooligans involved in anti-social activities will be booked under NSA.

However, while supporting the protest against SC/ST Act, BSP supremo Mayawati on Monday said, “I support the protest against the SC/ST Act. I have got to know that some people spread violence during the protests, I strongly condemn it. Our party is not behind the violence during the protests. “Strict action should be taken against those who spread violence during the protests,” Mayawati added. Uttar Pradesh was among one of those states which witnessed violence when several Dalit organisations protests against the SC/ST Act. UP’s Muzaffarnagar and Meerut also witnessed violence when the public property was vandalised, vehicles and buses were set ablaze.

Further speaking on protests, Mayawati blamed casteist forces for the outbreak of violence during the country-wide protests today against the dilution of provisions of the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act, 1989. The protest gripped several states including Punjab, Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand and Bihar with normal life and business coming to a standstill. Violence had broken out across Madhya Pradesh and Haryana earlier today.

At least 8-9 people lost their lives as protests continued to grip parts of northern states while more than 250 people were detained amid protests. Among states which witnessed violence on Monday included Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Punjab and others. In Punjab, educational institutions were kept shut while school exams were postponed keeping the security of students in the view.

