Son of a retired IAS officer along with his friend was arrested on Saturday for allegedly assaulting policemen and abusing his neighbours. The duo was allegedly drunk and even broke the windshield of a PCR van that had come to arrest them. After the duo was taken into custody, they created ruckus at the Phase 3 police station.

The 2 have been identified as Rishabh Tripathi and Amit Dixit, Rishabh hails from Allahabad and is reported to be the son of a retired labour commissioner. The other accused Amit is from Lucknow and works as an IT professional for a private firm in Noida Sector 63 and lived in a rented accommodation in Sector 122.

Even after repeated requests by the neighbours to clam down, they allegedly did not budge. In the morning, the duo still drunk came out again and started hurling abuses at everybody which led to a heated exchange with one of the neighbours.

The Residents Welfare Association members also tried to intervene but they were abused too. Around 10:00 AM in the mourning, the residents called the police, but even then the 2 did not cooperate.

According to a Times of India report, the duo initially tried to escape but when they were pushed into the PCR they broke the windshield.

According to the police, a case under Section 151 of the IPC, (knowingly joining or continuing in assembly of five or more after it has been told to disperse) has been registered against the duo.

