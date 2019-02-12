Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi at the last hearing had said how could he transfer officers when the court had said certain officers could not be shifted to new posts. In November last year, the Supreme Court had transferred Muzaffarpur shelter home rape cases to the CBI and had slammed the Nitish Kumar government for not doing its job properly.

The apex court had also issued him a contempt notice asking him to appear before the court on February 12

Former interim CBI chief Nageswara Rao on Monday submitted his unconditional apology in the Supreme Court for transferring chief investigating officer in Muzaffarpur shelter home rape cases without the prior consent of the court. In an affidavit, Rao said had not willfully violated the orders of the Supreme Court as he can’t even dream of violating or circumventing its orders. While acting as interim head of the agency, Nageswara Rao had transferred joint director AK Sharma to the Central Reserve Police Forces (CRPF) and his transfer attracted a sharp reaction from the apex court last week.

On February 7, the Supreme Court had come down heavily on Nageswara Rao for transferring chief investigating officer in Muzaffarpur shelter home rape cases despite two categorical orders by the court. The apex court had also issued him a contempt notice asking him to appear before the court on February 12. Nageswara Rao had been at the heart of CBI vs CBI controversy and a petition against his appointment as interim CBI chief is sub-judice before the apex court.

Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi at the last hearing had said how could he transfer officers when the court had said certain officers could not be shifted to new posts. The Supreme Court had transferred the Muzaffarpur shelter home rape cases to Bihar. The apex court had further ordered the Saket trail court to conclude the trial within six months.

In November last year, the Supreme Court had transferred Muzaffarpur shelter home rape cases to the CBI and had slammed the Nitish Kumar government for not doing its job properly.

