According to the reports, former CBI director Alok Verma, who refused government's orders to join duty as the chief of Fire Services, may face a departmental enquiry. Alok Verma told the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that he superannuated from the post of CBI director on January 10. The reports say actions against Alok Verma may result in suspension of his pensionary benefits.

The former CBI director Alok Verma, who refused government’s orders to join as chief of Fire Services, has told the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) that he superannuated from the post of CBI director on January 10, reports. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had told Verma to take charge as the chief of the Fire Services, Civil Defence and Home Guards on Thursday. The officials reportedly said that Verma had violated the service norms by not following the ministry’s directives and MHA may take disciplinary actions against Alok Verma which may result in suspension of pensionary benefits.

In response to a letter from Deputy Secretary of the Home Ministry R S Vaidya, former CBI chief said that his date of birth according to the official records is July 14, 1957, which means that date his retirement date was July 31, 2017.

The letter accessed by news agency PTI reads, “The undersigned has already crossed the age of 61 years and continued to serve even after his superannuation date as Director, CBI which is a tenure post for a period of two years.”

The development comes a day before Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led selection committee has to meet to appoint a new CBI Director. The reports suggest that as many as 10 officers with prior experience in the CBI and empanelled for the central deputation, are in contention. He added that the officers even with no experience in the agency are considered in the agencies.

Alok Verma was first ousted of the investigation department in October 2018 by the government, after the recommendation of CVC and was reinstated by the Supreme Court in January. After the Court’s order by 2-1 majority, the selection committee directed Verma to join as the DG Fire Services, Civil Defence & Home Guards.

