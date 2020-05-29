Former Chhattisgarh CM Ajit Jogi died at the age of 74 in Raipur private hospital on Friday after suffering 2 cardiac arrests.

Former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Ajit Jogi passed away at the age of 74 in Raipur on Friday. The saddening news of Chhattisgarh’s first CM’s demise was shared by his son Amit Jogi on the micro-blogging site, Twitter.

Amit Jogi tweeted: “20-year-old state Chhattisgarh lost its father today. It is not only me who has lost his father but the entire state. Respectable Ajit Jogi Ji left his 2.5-crore strong family and left for heavenly abode. The anchor of villages and Chhattisgarh’s dearest went far away from us.

Reports said Ajit Jogi suffered 2 cardiac arrests and was admitted in a private hospital in an extremely critical condition in Raipur.

Ajit Jogi was in office from 2000-2003 as the first Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh, when the state was formed after seperation from Madhya Pradesh. Ajit Jogi, a renowned and popular Congress leader, parted his ways with the grand old party and formed his own front Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) in 2016.

२० वर्षीय युवा छत्तीसगढ़ राज्य के सिर से आज उसके पिता का साया उठ गया।केवल मैंने ही नहीं बल्कि छत्तीसगढ़ ने नेता नहीं,अपना पिता खोया है।माननीय अजीत जोगी जी ढाई करोड़ लोगों के अपने परिवार को छोड़ कर,ईश्वर के पास चले गए।गांव-गरीब का सहारा,छत्तीसगढ़ का दुलारा,हमसे बहुत दूर चला गया। pic.twitter.com/RPPqYuZ0YS — Amit Jogi (@amitjogi) May 29, 2020

The first Chief Minister’s health deteriorated at around 1.30 pm today. He suffered from a cardiac arrest. The doctors tried to resuscitate him for around two hours but unfortunately, they were not able to revive him. He breathed his last at 3.30 pm today,” Shree Narayana Hospital, where Jogi was admitted, said in a bulletin.

