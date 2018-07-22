Chhattisgarh Janata Congress president Ajit Jogi, who was expelled from Congress in 2016, on Sunday said that he is not BJP's B team and vowed to fight against incumbent Chief Minister Raman Singh from Rajnandgaon constituency in the upcoming state Assembly elections. Former state CM termed the Congress as irrelevant and obsolete.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi on Sunday dismissed the claims that his party is B team of BJP, adding that he would contest elections against incumbent Chief Minister Raman Singh from Rajnandgaon constituency in the upcoming state Assembly elections. Ajit Singh also launched a scathing attack on Congress, saying that Rahul Gandhi-led party is irrelevant and obsolete. First state CM Ajit Jogi and his son Amit Jogi were expelled from the Congress on the allegations by the party that both were involved in anti-party activities. Later in 2016, the former Congressman launched his own party Chhattisgarh Janata Congress.

Backing the proposed opposition parties’ grand alliance for 2019 polls, he said that it was required but he added that there is no need of anti-BJP alliance in next state polls. Rubbishing claims, Ajit Jogi said if he had been B team of BJP, he would not be contesting against Raman Singh in next Assembly polls. Alleging BJP of misusing investigating agencies, he said that BJP is hatching a conspiracy as he is facing many false charges.

However, he further made it clear that he has full faith in the judicial system of this country. Talking about the proposed BSP-Congress alliance for next state Assembly polls, Ajit Jogi said his party would finalise plans if any such situation emerges after deliberations and assessment for upcoming elections.

Ajit Jogi’s party, Chhattisgarh Janata Congress, will contest all Assembly constituencies in upcoming elections. Former Congressman said he is confident that his party would form a government on its own after elections in the state.

When asked about the tackling Naxalism in the state after coming to power, Ajit Jogi said left-wing terrorism can be addressed through socio-economic development in the Naxal affected areas.

