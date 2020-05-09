Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi has been admitted to a private hospital in Raipur after he suffered a cardiac arrest at his home around 12:30 pm today. His condition is serious and is on ventilator support.

Former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Ajit Jogi has been admitted to Naraina hospital in Raipur after he suffered a cardiac arrest this afternoon. Ajit Jogi was rushed to the hospital after he collapsed at his house at 12:30 pm. Reports reveal that the 74-year-old leader is currently on ventilator support and his breathing is irregular. Doctors say that his health condition is serious.

Reports reveal that wheelchair-bound politician was having a regular day at his place and had tamarind before the cardiac arrest. Reports reveal that his son Amit, a former legislator and his wife Renu Jogi, Janata Congress legislator representing Kota assembly, is with him at the hospital. Bureaucrat-turned politician Ajit Jogi has served as the Chief Minister after the new Chhattisgarh state was carved from Madhya Pradesh in November 2000.

Ajit Jogi left Congress party in 2016 when he with his son got involved in a controversy. Later, he also formed Janata Congress Chhattisgarh. Ajit Jogi has served as Chief Minister from 2000 to 2003. Ajit Jogi’s successor, Rama Singh from BJP, held the post for 15 years and then Congress party’s Bhupesh Baghel took over in 2018.

The medical bulletin issued by the Narayana hospital said that he is currently on ventilator and a team of doctors is attending him. Though. ECG and his pulse rate are back to normal but respiration is not. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also spoke to his son Amit and the hospital authorities to get updates about his health. Moreover, the chief minister also wished him speedy recovery.

